



WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for raw, fresh goat meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The goats were slaughtered by Texas Livestock and Halal Meat Processors, a Houston, Texas establishment, on various dates from Nov. 7, 2020 through Dec. 5, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Various weights of raw, fresh goat carcasses, livers, kidneys and hearts sold at World Foods Warehouse, a grocery store and butcher, in Houston, Texas.

The products were shipped to the one retail location and then sold to consumers. The products may or may not bear a stamped USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number “00915”.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received an anonymous tip that the firm conducted slaughter operations outside of their approved hours of operation. FSIS then investigated the complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mohamed Amziane, Manager, Texas Livestock & Halal Meat Processors at (346) 888-6535.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

