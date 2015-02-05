from the JCHS Theatre Department: Annie Get Your Gun Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The 2014-2015 JCHS Theatre season will continue with the spring musical, Annie Get Your Gun. Tickets are $10 per person for reserved seating. Doors will open one half hour before each performance. The show will run March 19-21 at 7pm and March 22 at 2pm. For more information call the JCHS Office at 498-5521 and ask for Deanna. Article continues after sponsor message The show is directed by Brett Beauchamp with music direction by Lu Anne Taul. Martha Harpstrite is the costumer and production designer with Erin Bittles conducting the pit orchestra. Emily Short is the choreographer of the show. Janet Flatt is the accompanist for the production. Maddie Clevenger, Ben Gracey and Connor Dougherty are the technical directors. This year’s seniors are: Kari Jo Alexander, Gabe Balz, David Bishop, Kristin Hall, Jaidelynn Rogers, and Kyle Walsh. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip