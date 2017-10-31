ALTON - Following the Halloween Parade, Elijah P's is hosting a special evening dedicated to the underground Alton punk rock scene.

Owner Russ Smith said Elijah P's has traditionally hosted alternative rock bands for the past couple of years following the parade. He said by the time the show starts at 9:30, families have pretty much gone home for the evening, meaning he can host more of a "Rockin' Party." Show organizer Drew Goble said he was happy to get some more exposure from bands outside of the usual basement show, which always runs the risk of being shut down early because of police and noise complaints.

"This has been a long time coming," Goble, who also works at Elijah P's, said. "I have been begging Russ to let me throw a show, and he has allowed me to bring our special brand of DIY music to Elijah P's."

Smith is extremely supportive of his employees' dedication to their crafts outside work. He said he was happy to provide a space for something different.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This year, we have some local punk bands that are getting some great local attention for their basement club parties, and a few of the musicians work in our kitchen here at Elijah P's," Smith said. "I think we'll have a good turnout from the fans who follow them. It should be a good night!"

Originally, the show was going to be held on the outdoor stage, but has since been moved inside due to cold conditions.

Goble gave credit for the show to Greg Franklin, the party planner at Elijah P's.

"He saw all the craze around [our house venue,] Metal Gear, and wanted to open up Elijah P's to the DIY scene," he said.

Tonight's lineup includes: North-County-based "sad pop punk" band, Church Key, "garage rock, which just don't stop," Not Quite Nothing, "post hardcore that will make you bang your head and cry," Reaver, and electronic/hip-hop act, Dat GEDJ and Goble's own band, Scribble, which he described as "sad music therapy."

The event will also feature a special Halloween costume contest in celebration of the holiday.

More like this: