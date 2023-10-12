JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior Maddilyn Harp has been named an October Student of the Month for the high school. While staying busy between Theater and Show Choir, Harp has maintained academic excellence as a National Honors Society member and more.

Harp was recently selected as a JCHS October Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Harp has been involved in several school groups during her time at JCHS, ranging from the academic to the artistic - she’s been a part of Student Council and the National Honors Society for two years, Show Choir for three years, and the Theater program for five years.

Show Choir and Theatre keep her plenty busy - outside of school, she said she’s usually either at Theater rehearsals or Show Choir rehearsals. When she’s not practicing for an upcoming performance, she said she likes to “sing, play video games,” and “go on walks” in her free time.

Much like fellow JCHS October Student of the Month Evan Lacy, Harp was also a recipient of the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

After graduating at JCHS, Harp said she plans to attend a four-year university, then medical school to become a psychiatrist.

Congratulations to Harp for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

