Writing skills are essential for success at every level of school and beyond. Sylvan can help bring out the wordsmith in your child. Students will learn the five steps of the writing process while increasing grammar knowledge. In these small-group camp programs, students in upper elementary and middle school will have the opportunity to practice their writing skills in a meaningful, engaging way. In each camp session, students will work to compose, edit, and publish real-world materials, such as websites, persuasive letters, and works in various literary genres.



WRITING CAMP for GRADES 2nd-5th

JUNE 13th- 17th

MONDAY-FRIDAY from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

PRICE $199

WRITING CAMP for Grades 6th-9th

July 18th-22nd

Monday -FRIDAY 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

PRICE $199

CALL SABRINA at Sylvan of EDWARDSVILLE

618-656-0500



