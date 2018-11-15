HARDIN – Christmas joy is here again as the Calhoun Entertainment Company prepares to present their annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin. The diverse group, comprised of high school students to retirees, will present an enjoyable afternoon of traditional and contemporary holiday music. All are welcome to attend.

The concert will include traditional favorites such as “Still, Still, Still,” “Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine,” and more, mixed with contemporary numbers such as “Betelehemu” and “Somewhere in Your Silent Night.’” Christmas lovers of all ages are sure to enjoy the music selection this year; directed by Jerry Sievers and accompanied by Sarah Kinder and Mary Jean Aderton on piano.

There is no fee to attend the concert, but free-will donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided by the members of the CEC after the concert has concluded. All donations will help fund next year’s spring musical: Chicago. Auditions for Chicago will be held the following Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Hall in Hardin.

The Calhoun Entertainment would like to thank all that attended, assisted, or donated at the Nov. 10 Jamboree. Thanks to all of your continued support, we have been able to replace our microphones and start funding our spring musical, Chicago.

For any questions regarding the Christmas concert or the upcoming spring musical, please reach out to Jerry Sievers, Director, at 618-576-9237. Further updates regarding the concert and musical auditions may be found on the Entertainment Company’s Facebook page.

About the Calhoun Entertainment Company

Calhoun Entertainment Company (CEC) has been performing musicals and other productions since the spring of 1989. We are a not-for-profit organization that finds a place for all that wish to participate. As this is a small community, most musical/drama programs have been cut in the schools, so the CEC serves as the only avenue for the young or young at heart to perform. We also perform a Christmas season concert and showcase the Calhoun Entertainment Company Jamboree Show during the month of July. The proceeds from our Jamboree and donations from the Christmas concert help finance our spring musical. Our group also has a Rock N Roll band that performs throughout the county at various events.

