Frohardt honors IRP 100 Book Readers
GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program (IRP) in the 2020-21 school year.
Students (51 3rd graders, 47 4th graders, two 5th graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 4th graders who received a two dollar bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of this year, the awards were presented in the classroom.
"This is quite an accomplishment, particularly with this year's unique challenges! Learning to read and comprehend text is the foundation of a student's academic development and success," said Robertson. "Reading exercises our minds, builds our imagination, and deepens our understanding of one another and the world around us. We are so proud of our Wildcat readers and thankful for the support of their families."
The following Frohardt 3rd, 4th and 5th graders read 100 or more books for the 2020-21 school year:
Bryce
Akins
3rd
Bela
Aragon
3rd
Bentley
Armbruster
3rd
Christopher
Arnold
3rd
Guillermo
Arreola
3rd
Carter
Beasley
3rd
Lanora
Blasa
3rd
Marley
Bowman
3rd
Elliott
Carr
3rd
Landon
Clark
3rd
Jackson
Cohea
3rd
Anthony
Colp
3rd
Logan
Connolly
3rd
Reed
Corzine
3rd
Deion
Dismukes
3rd
Ayla
Fischer
3rd
Eric
Fisher
3rd
Sonja
Garcia
3rd
Haley
Goodyear
3rd
Mariah
Handy
3rd
Finley
Hatfield
3rd
Khalia
Henderson
3rd
Dillion
Isreal
3rd
Armon
Johnson
3rd
Blake
Jones
3rd
Kimora
Kessler
3rd
Gary
Kincade
3rd
Tyler
Kuehnel
3rd
Phoenix
Lee
3rd
Wyatt
Lusby
3rd
Patrick
Mays
3rd
Czander
Middleton
3rd
Jace
Miller
3rd
Rhett
Miller
3rd
Melbri
Mitchell
3rd
Travis
Prestito
3rd
Khamiah
Pryor
3rd
Cadince
Quigley
3rd
Johnnie
Raddatz
3rd
Nayeli
Rios
3rd
Ricardo
Ruiz
3rd
Zoey
Smith
3rd
Evelyn
Thompson
3rd
Carter
Trawick
3rd
Selena
Velez
3rd
Jayden
Voss
3rd
Wyatt
Walker
3rd
Thereca
Washington
3rd
Noah
Welch
3rd
Dylan
Wilson
3rd
Allison
Woolsey
3rd
Alfredo
Aburto
4th
*
Ema
Altom
4th
Uriah
Arosemena
4th
Mckenzie
Barnes
4th
Mason
Bell
4th
*
William
Blasa
4th
Tryston
Blyue
4th
Rayne
Chase
4th
*
Brooklynne
Collins
4th
*
Anastasia
Conrad
4th
Lucianna
Conrad
4th
*
Badyn
Diez
4th
*
Bella
Diez
4th
*
Jessanna
Eckert
4th
*
Conyr
Fischer
4th
Zoe
Fish
4th
*
Nicholas
Fitzhugh
4th
Isabelle
Flynn
4th
*
Lamaria
Green
4th
Paige
Grey
4th
Macy
Hawk
4th
*
Madison
Hearn
4th
*
Connor
Hull
4th
Abigail
Huniak
4th
*
SaRinity
Johnson
4th
*
Dillan
Jones
4th
Skyler
Kiselka
4th
*
Dean
Marshall
4th
Aiden
Murphy
4th
*
Lindsey
Muyleart
4th
*
Rosa
Ocampo-Segrest
4th
Karma
Pellazari
4th
*
Addison
Przybysz
4th
*
Uriel
Ramirez
4th
*
Katherine
Randall
4th
*
Xavier
Rivers
4th
*
Kaiden
Shiadek
4th
Hayleigh
Simpson
4th
Jessica Marie
Spicer
4th
*
Test
Student
4th
Scout
Thompson
4th
Emily
Trower
4th
Mason
Verschuyl
4th
*
Kaylee
Villalba
4th
Michael
Vorce
4th
*
Lilyan
Watson
4th
*
Lauren
Willaredt
4th
*
Alexia
Fisher
5th
Jayden
McCall
5th
* designates 4-year award recipient
