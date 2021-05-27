GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program (IRP) in the 2020-21 school year.

Students (51 3rd graders, 47 4th graders, two 5th graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 4th graders who received a two dollar bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of this year, the awards were presented in the classroom.

"This is quite an accomplishment, particularly with this year's unique challenges! Learning to read and comprehend text is the foundation of a student's academic development and success," said Robertson. "Reading exercises our minds, builds our imagination, and deepens our understanding of one another and the world around us. We are so proud of our Wildcat readers and thankful for the support of their families."

The following Frohardt 3rd, 4th and 5th graders read 100 or more books for the 2020-21 school year:

Bryce Akins 3rd Bela Aragon 3rd Bentley Armbruster 3rd Christopher Arnold 3rd Guillermo Arreola 3rd Carter Beasley 3rd Lanora Blasa 3rd Marley Bowman 3rd Elliott Carr 3rd Landon Clark 3rd Jackson Cohea 3rd Anthony Colp 3rd Logan Connolly 3rd Reed Corzine 3rd Deion Dismukes 3rd Ayla Fischer 3rd Eric Fisher 3rd Sonja Garcia 3rd Haley Goodyear 3rd Mariah Handy 3rd Finley Hatfield 3rd Khalia Henderson 3rd Dillion Isreal 3rd Armon Johnson 3rd Blake Jones 3rd Kimora Kessler 3rd Gary Kincade 3rd Tyler Kuehnel 3rd Phoenix Lee 3rd Wyatt Lusby 3rd Patrick Mays 3rd Czander Middleton 3rd Jace Miller 3rd Rhett Miller 3rd Melbri Mitchell 3rd Travis Prestito 3rd Khamiah Pryor 3rd Cadince Quigley 3rd Johnnie Raddatz 3rd Nayeli Rios 3rd Ricardo Ruiz 3rd Zoey Smith 3rd Evelyn Thompson 3rd Carter Trawick 3rd Selena Velez 3rd Jayden Voss 3rd Wyatt Walker 3rd Thereca Washington 3rd Noah Welch 3rd Dylan Wilson 3rd Allison Woolsey 3rd Alfredo Aburto 4th * Ema Altom 4th Uriah Arosemena 4th Mckenzie Barnes 4th Mason Bell 4th * William Blasa 4th Tryston Blyue 4th Rayne Chase 4th * Brooklynne Collins 4th * Anastasia Conrad 4th Lucianna Conrad 4th * Badyn Diez 4th * Bella Diez 4th * Jessanna Eckert 4th * Conyr Fischer 4th Zoe Fish 4th * Nicholas Fitzhugh 4th Isabelle Flynn 4th * Lamaria Green 4th Paige Grey 4th Macy Hawk 4th * Madison Hearn 4th * Connor Hull 4th Abigail Huniak 4th * SaRinity Johnson 4th * Dillan Jones 4th Skyler Kiselka 4th * Dean Marshall 4th Aiden Murphy 4th * Lindsey Muyleart 4th * Rosa Ocampo-Segrest 4th Karma Pellazari 4th * Addison Przybysz 4th * Uriel Ramirez 4th * Katherine Randall 4th * Xavier Rivers 4th * Kaiden Shiadek 4th Hayleigh Simpson 4th Jessica Marie Spicer 4th * Test Student 4th Scout Thompson 4th Emily Trower 4th Mason Verschuyl 4th * Kaylee Villalba 4th Michael Vorce 4th * Lilyan Watson 4th * Lauren Willaredt 4th * Alexia Fisher 5th Jayden McCall 5th

* designates 4-year award recipient

