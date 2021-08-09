GODFREY – The Nature Institute is happy to announce the completion and opening of the half-mile paved Frog Trail.

This trail was funded by many donors and appreciated by even more hikers. Parents with strollers can walk this trail without the fear of getting stuck, individuals with mobility challenges can confidently explore nature on a smooth stable surface, and students in wheelchairs can join their fellow classmates on a hike to look for birds, reptiles, and other evidence of animals.

The Nature Institute, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL, will kick off the opening with a short ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 16th starting at 6pm. Donors, hikers, and members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony and enjoy a hike around the newly paved trail.

Article continues after sponsor message

The paved trail is also the site of Hayner Library’s StoryWalk. Hayner Library staff changes the story each month creating a new experience for families looking for an activity while they are hiking.

The Nature Institute is excited to welcome two new educators joining its staff this summer. Lauren Scull is the new education director and Dave Schiber joins the staff as the environmental educator. They have successfully led camp and are ready to kick off this fall with some new program ideas and fresh energy in planning for the tried-and-true favorites.

A selection of fall programming being offered at The Nature Institute includes;

Moonlight Hike on August 22nd

Kids Night Out on August 27th

Rise and Grind on August 28th

In Harmony with Nature on September 24th

More information on TNI’s programs and other events can be found by visiting www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618)-466-9930.

More like this: