Friese Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Granite City Police Officer Is Shot

Granite City Police said the suspect is still at large.

Donald J. Friese was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon.

Granite Police were called to the 2400 block of Delmar Avenue on Tuesday night and the suspect started shooting at them and one officer was hit. The injury was described as "a through-and-through gunshot wound." The officer was taken to an area hospital and has been released.

Granite City Police Chief Col. Nick Novacich confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire between Friese and officers at the scene and police believe Friese was injured. Friese's vehicle has been confiscated.

Anyone with additional information, contact the Granite City Police at (618) 877-6111.

