Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

Friese Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Granite City Police Officer Is Shot

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
February 7, 2024 2:22 PM February 7, 2024 2:36 PM
Listen to the story

Donald FrieseGRANITE CITY - Granite City Police announced Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, that a suspect has been charged after a Granite City police officer was shot during gunfire late Tuesday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Granite City Police said the suspect is still at large.

Donald J. Friese was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite Police were called to the 2400 block of Delmar Avenue on Tuesday night and the suspect started shooting at them and one officer was hit. The injury was described as "a through-and-through gunshot wound." The officer was taken to an area hospital and has been released.

Granite City Police Chief Col. Nick Novacich confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire between Friese and officers at the scene and police believe Friese was injured. Friese's vehicle has been confiscated.

Anyone with additional information, contact the Granite City Police at (618) 877-6111.

More like this:

Today - Police Officer Shot During Encounter in Granite City, Suspect on the Run

Jan 23, 2024 - East St. Louis Woman Charged With Threatening, Spitting On Police, More

Jan 22, 2024 - Man Charged With Battery, Resisting Granite City Police

Jan 30, 2024 - Two From Granite City Charged With Fleeing/Attempting To Elude Officers

Dec 4, 2023 - Man Dies In "Officer-Involved Shooting" In O'Fallon, MO.

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
HOME  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.