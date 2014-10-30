The friends at Senior Services Plus are hosting a donor registry drive. Their goal is to raise awareness about the need for marrow donors, in honor of their Zumba Gold Instructor Karen Veith, who is battling Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia.

Alton and other area residents can take the first step to save a life by joining the Be The Match Registry between 10:00am and 6:00pm at Senior Services Plus using a simple cheek swab. Donors with diverse racial or ethnic backgrounds are especially needed, as patients in need of a transplant are most likely to match someone who shares their same race or ethnicity. Potential donors must be in good general health and be between the ages of 18 and 44.

The total cost to add each new member to the Be The Match Registry is about $100. Be The Match

relies on financial contributions to help cover these costs. Contributions to Be The Match Foundation help add more members to the Be The Match Registry, giving more patients hope for a cure. Those joining the Be The Match Registry are asked to give what they can. Donations to support this drive can be made at www.bethematchfoundation.org/goto/karenv.

WHEN: Thursday, November 13th, 2014

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

WHERE: Senior Services Plus

2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

Alton, IL 62002



WHY: For thousands of patients with life-threatening diseases, such as leukemia and lymphoma, a marrow transplant from an unrelated donor is their best or only hope for a cure. These patients depend on the Be The Match Registry to find a match – and a second chance at life. While many patients do find the life-saving match they need each year, more donors are needed to help increase the likelihood that all patients will find a match. Financial contributions to Be The Match Foundation and volunteers are also needed to help save lives.

About Be The Match:

Be The Match helps patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other diseases who need a marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can join the Be The Match Registry® – the world’s largest listing of potential marrow donors and donated cord blood units – contribute financially and volunteer. Patients and their families can also turn to Be The Match for support and resources before, during and after transplant. Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research so more lives can be saved. For more information, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.





