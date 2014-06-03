(EDWARDSVILLE, ILL) – Slip on your red, white and blue suede shoes, because Elvis will be IN the building – and that building is the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Ill. On Thurs. June 26 at 7 p.m., the legendary Steve Davis will perform his “Memories of Elvis” Salute to America as a fund-raiser for the Friends of the Wildey and a patriotic tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll. Opening this All-American show at the Wildey will be special guests Thomas Hickey appearing as Buddy Holly and Anna Blair appearing as Patsy Cline.

“Steve Davis and the Mid-South Revival Band is a great combination for re-creating a patriotic themed Elvis Presley concert,” said Friends of the Wildey President Rich Walker. “This show will have everyone dancing and singing to their favorite Elvis hits. There will be a few Star-Bannered surprises thrown in too.”

Anyone who has seen “Elvis” in concert before will agree that it wasn’t just a performance, but rather an experience. Even the most discriminating fans of “Elvis” appreciate the attention to detail and authenticity in this electrifying full-stage concert.

Tickets for this patriotic concert start at $20 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at www.wildeytheatre.com. The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 North Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois. For more information about this event, contact the Wildey Theatre at 618-307-1750. The Friends of the Wildey would like to thank Cassens Transport and J.F. Electric for sponsoring this event.

All proceeds from “Memories of Elvis” Salute to America will benefit the Wildey Theatre, a city-owned community performing arts theater in Downtown Edwardsville, Ill.

The Wildey Theatre is owned by the City of Edwardsville.

The Friends of the Wildey is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

