The Macoupin County Board, recognizing that Macoupin County sits squarely on one the richest treasures of coal mining history in the country, unanimously supported NIU labor history scholar, Ph.D., Rosemary Fuerer’s, National Endowment of the Humanities grant application at their December board meeting. The $72,000 grant application, if accepted by the NEH grant committee, will provide Fuerer with funding to add to her extensive knowledge base about the mines and workers in the county while devising a plan for sharing that history with the general public. The grant will be submitted mid-January.

Fuerer has spent a large part of her professional career studying Macoupin County and co-produced a 2007 documentary, “Mother Jones: America’s Most Dangerous Woman”.





Macoupin County Board Chairman Mark Dragovich with Friends of Mother Jones Jim Goltz and Jim Alderson.

