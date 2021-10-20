GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has announced that village and state officials will be holding a ceremony along the stretch of Godfrey Road in front of the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club on Saturday, October 23rd at 10:00 AM to be dedicated in honor of the late Eldon ‘Twirp’ Williams.

Williams, an Air Force veteran, had served the village and township of Godfrey faithfully going all the way back in the late 1950s. Initially serving as a Justice of the Peace, he went on to spend 40 years as Godfrey’s Tax Assessor and then finally serving several terms as a Village Trustee, including the roles of the Public Safety Committee Chairperson and Mayor Pro Tem. He was involved in numerous service organizations and met many people through his work as a well-known realtor for Landmark Realty.

Williams was a beloved figure in the community and missed by all who knew him. “’Twirp’ was a dear, dear friend of mine and to all he met,” said Mayor McCormick.

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on October 23, 2021, on Godfrey Road in front of the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club. Attending, along with friends and family, will be State Representative Amy Elik and State Senator Rachelle Crowe, both of whom were instrumental in honoring Williams with the road dedication.

