SATURDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 41: Anna Hall scored 21 points and both Hannah Sontag and Kourtland Tyus each had 11 as the Eagles went to 10-0 on the season with their win at QND.

Hall also had 11 rebounds, while Tyus had five assists and five steals.

The Eagles will host Collinsville in a non-conference game on Monday evening.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43, SOUTH FORK 39:

Kayla Brantley had 16 points to pace East Alton-Wood River to a 43-39 girls basketball win Saturday over South Fork at home.

Jayden Ulrich had 7 points, Aubrey Robinson and Karli Withers added 6 points.

East Alton-Wood River improves to 6-3 overall with the win.

COLLINSVILLE 54, TRIAD 46: Caite Knutson scored 17 points and Kristyn Mitchell had 11 as the Kahoks defeated Triad at Fletcher Gym.

Krista Cochran was the only Knights’ player in double figures with 11, while Jordan Wilson added nine.

Collinsville improved to 5-3 on the year, while Triad fell to 3-4.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 39, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 29: Lakeleigh Brown was the only Spartan player in double figures with 10 points as North Greene fell to Concord Triopia.

Jenna Barnard added six points for the Spartans, while Anna Burris led the Trojans with 17 points. Sara Evans added seven for Triopia.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY 63, JERSEY 44: Jack Pronger led the way for the Rams with 16 points, while Jack Brooks added 14 as MICDS defeated the Panthers Saturday afternoon in the second annual Sager Strong Shootout in Ladue, Mo.

Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 16 points, as the Rams used two runs, a 16-4 run in the first quarter and a 13-3 run at the start of the second to take control of the game.

The Panthers fell to 3-5 on the season, while the Rams improve to 3-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 44, HILLSBORO 37: In the Carlinville Shootout, the Knights held the Hilltoppers to six points each in the second and third quarters to record their second straight win.

DaMonte Bean led Metro-East with 12 points and A.J. Smith added on 10 to help lead Metro-East to the win.

Jordan Gregg was the only Hillsboro player in double figures with13. Nic Ondrey added nine points on the day.

The Knights improve to 5-3 on the season.

BOWLING

ALTON BOYS TAKE FIRST PLACE IN GOLD DIVISION OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE: The Alton boys won the Gold Division of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge tournament Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville, while the girls team finished in sixth in the tournament.

The Redbird boys were led by Matt Engdale, who threw a six-game series of 1,302, followed by both Chris Duke and Jared Cochran.

Ashley Westbrook led the girls with a 1,165 series, with Alex Bergin and Robi Dublo the next two high bowlers for the Redbirds.

Both the Alton boys and girls teams will participate in the Southwestern Conference tournament on Tuesday at Bel-Air.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mary Institute-Country Day (Ladue, Mo.) 63, Jersey 44

Metro-East Lutheran 44, Hillsboro 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 54, Quincy Notre Dame 41

Collinsville 54, Triad 46

Jersey 67, Carrollton 48

Concord Triopia 39, White Hall North Greene 29

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

2018 MLS CUP FINAL

Atlanta United FC 2, Portland Timbers FC 0

FRIDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 48: Addis Moore had 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Purple Panthers just got by the Piasa Birds on Southwestern’s home court.

Litchfield star Sam Painter scored 23 points while Ethan Washburn added 11. Brady Salzman added nine for the Birds.

The Purple Panthers go to 5-1 on the year, while Southwestern is now 2-5.

TRIAD 75, WATERLOO 47: Luke Cox scored 21 points, Sam Yager added 14, Michael Tentis had 13 and Nate Winslow added 11 in the Knights’ MVC win over the Bulldogs at Rich Mason Gym.

Austin Balabas and Jake Wade each had 12 for Waterloo, who now are 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.

The Knights are now 4-2 overall, 2-0 in the MVC.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 59, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 55: Jason Williams, Jr. led the Knights with 20 points, while DaMonte Bean scored 18 as Metro-East knocked off the Hawks at Hooks Gymnasium.

The Knights were never headed in the game, leading at halftime 28-20

Metro-East go to 4-3 on the season, while Gibault goes back to even at 3-3.

MULBERRY GROVE 48, BUNKER HILL 40: Jacob Weidner scored 19 points while Corey Hill added on nine in the Minutemen’s loss at Mulberry Grove.

The Aces outscored Bunker Hill 20-5 to go on to the win.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC

FIFTH PLACE GAME

NORTH GREENE 57, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 54: Justin Lawson scored 11 points and Carter Hoesman added 10 as the host Spartans took the fifth and sixth place game.

North Greene goes to 2-3 on the season with the win.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

WESTERN 52, BRUSSELS 27: Lucas Hoemmen led the Raiders with 13 points and Darren Klaas added 11 as Brussels lost the Spartan Classic final to Western High.

The Raiders fell to 5-2 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41, BROWNSTOWN-ST. ELMO 39: Anna McKee hit a pair of late threes as part of an 18 point performance as the Griffins won at home Friday night.

Macy Hoppes added 12 for McGivney, who won their sixth consecutive game to go to 9-2 on the season.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 51, BUNKER HILL 23: Sami Kasting scored 18 points and Destiny Williams added eight as the Knights won at Bunker Hill.

Metro-East is now 6-3 on the year, while the Minutemaids fell to 0-3.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 1, WINNIPEG 0: Colton Parayko’s second-period power play goal at 14:56 stood up as Jake Allen made 26 saves in the Blues’ 1-0 win at Bell MTS Centre.

Allen stopped Bryan Little’s bid to equalize with four seconds left to preserve his first shutout of the season, the 17th of his career.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who saw a five-game winning streak ended.

The Blues, now 10-13-4 on the year, host Vancouver Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center. Face-off time is 2 p.m.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TO PLAY WORLD CUP TUNE-UP MATCH AT BUSCH STADIUM: The United States Soccer Federation on Thursday announced that the U.S. Women’s National Team would play a tune-up match for the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, May 16 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis

The match, against an opponent to be announced, will kick off at 7 p.m., and is part of the “Countdown to the Cup” tour the team will be on in its preparations for the Women’s World Cup in France in June and July.

This will mark the second time the USWNT has played at Busch Stadium, the first since 2015 when they defeated New Zealand 4-0 in a tune-up match for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The United States won the championship match 5-2 over Japan in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Tickets for the match will go on sale Dec. 13.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC

Hardin Calhoun 68, Father McGivney Catholic 26

White Hall North Greene 57, Griggsville-Perry 54

Mt. Sterling Brown County 70, Greenfield-Northwestern 64

Western 52, Brussels 27

REGULAR SEASON

Madison 59, Marquette Catholic 53

Nokomis 55, East Alton-Wood River 23

Metro-East Lutheran 59, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53

East St. Louis 79, Alton 70

Triad 75, Waterloo 47

Collinsville 51, Edwardsville 31

Hillsboro 52, Roxana 42

Jersey 55, Civic Memorial 48

Litchfield 50, Piasa Southwestern 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Father McGivney Catholic 41, Brownsville-St. Elmo 39

Metro-East Lutheran 51, Bunker Hill 23

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 RESULTS

Belleville 3, Granite City 3

Collinsville 10, Alton 1

Edwardsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4 RESULTS

Columbia 7, Bethalto 0

Belleville 3, Granite City 1

Alton 8, East Alton-Wood River 8

Collinsville 13, Triad 1

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 RESULTS

Triad 10, Highland 4

Collinsville 10, Edwardsville 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 1, Winnipeg Jets 0

