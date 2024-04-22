FRIDAY'S RESULTS

HIGHLAND 15, ALTON 1: Highland scored three times in the first, three more in the fourth, and six times in the seventh to take the win over Alton at Redbirds Field.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Chase Knebel had two hits and two RBIs. Deklan RIggs struck out seven while on the mound, with Abe Hawkins fanning one.

Deon Harrington had a hit and the Redbirds' only RBI, while Ayden Calvert, Logan Hickman, and Jack Puent had the other hits. Both Hickman and Austin Rathgeb struck out two on the mound, while Carsen Bristow fanned one.

Highland is now 18-1-1, while Alton goes to 14-7.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, STAUNTON 1: A four-run first and a three-run fifth allowed Southwestern to come out on top over Staunton at home.

Reed Campbell had two hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while both Hunter Newell and Colin LeMarr had two hits and two RBIs each. Adam Hale struck out three while on the mound, with Rocky Darr fanning one.

Luke Goldasich and Reese Bohlen had both of the hits for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett drove in the only run. Brady Gillen struck out four on the mound, while Ethan Sharp fanned two.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 3: McGivney scored once in the second and three in the third, and it was the difference in their win over Vianney at Griffins Field.

Justin Terhaar and two hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Issac Wendler had two hits, and Nathan Terhaar had a hit and RBI. Kannon Kamp went all the way on the mound, striking out four.

Vianney is now 11-11 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, GRANITE CITY 2: Granite took the lead with two runs in the second, but CM scored three times in the fourth in going on to the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Noah Peterson had two hits for the Eagles, while Tanner Hokamp had a hit and two RBIs. Andrew Nation struck out nine while on the mound.

Both Luke Haddix and Braden Fowler had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, with Dakota Armour fanning six in throwing a complete game on the mound.

CM is now 7-13, while Granite goes to 3-13.

CHESTER 6, VALMEYER 4: After Valmeyer scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead, Chester countered with three runs of their own in the third, then added an insurance run in the sixth to take the win at Valmeyer's park.

Landon Roy had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Chase Snyder had a hit and RBI, and Troy Neff also drove in a run. Kye Holbrook struck out two on the mound, while Max Leemon fanned one.

The Yellowjackets are now 5-10-1.

TRIAD 4, PADUCAH, KY., McCRACKEN COUNTY 3: After trailing 3-2 going into the fifth, Triad tied the game in the fifth, then got a RBI single from Owen Droy in the top of the seventh to pull out the win at McCracken County.

Droy had two hits to go along with his game-winning RBI for the Knights, while Gabe Deaver also had two hits, and both Landon Loomis and Wyatt Suter had a hit and RBI each. Hayden Bernreuter struck out two on the mound, while Nathan Klucker fanned one.

MAYFIELD, KY., GRAVES COUNTY 1, TRIAD 0: Graves County scored a single run in the top of the first, and made it stand up in taking the win in Triad's second game of the day.

Hayden Bugger had two hits for the Knights, with Loomis having the other hit. Suter went all the way on the mound, fanning four.

The Eagles are now 11-3 on the season.

JERSEY 12, PITTSFIELD 6: Jersey scored three in the first, single runs in the second, third, and fourth, and six times in the sixth to take the win over Pittsfield at Ken Schell Field.

Easton Heafner had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, having four hits and two RBIs, while both Evan Cheek and J.R. Wells had two hits and a RBI each, and John Paul Vogel had two hits, while Luke Swanson also drove in a run., and also struck out two while on the mound. Abe Kribs also fanned one.

Jersey is now 11-7, while the Saukees slip to 15-4.

VANDALIA 11, CARLINVILLE 1: Vandalia scored four runs in both the first and fourth to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Carlinville.

Noah Convery had a hit and RBI for the Cavaliers, while Konner Costello had the only other hit. Convery also struck out three while on the mound.

The Vandals are now 7-10, while Carlinville goes to 2-14.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

TRIAD 6, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO., NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 1: Triad conceded a run in the first, then scored twice in the sixth and four in the seventh to take the win at Cape Notre Dame.

Loomis swung a hot bat for the Knights, with four hits and three RBIs, while Suter had two hits and a RBI. Sawyer Brunson struck out eight while on the mound.

Triad is now 14-6, while the Bulldogs stumble to 9-7.

WATERLOO 12, VALMEYER 1: Waterloo scored twice in the second, third, and fifth, adding three runs in the fourth and seventh in going on to the win at Valmeyer.

Luke Blackwell had a hit and the Pirates' only RBI, while Jacob Brown, Holbrook, Jake Killy, Neff, Roy, and Snyder also had hits. Evan Hill struck out four on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 10-6, while Valmeyer is now 11-8.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-1, FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 3-5: Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take the first game of a doubleheader against South County, then, the Vipers scored twice in the third and sixth to win the second game and earn a split at Southwestern.

In the first game, both Darr and Parker LeMarr had a hit and RBI for the Birds, while Logan Crane, Colin LeMarr and Marcus Payne also had hits. Colin LeMarr struck out six on the mound, while Logan Keith fanned one.

The nightcap saw Colin LeMarr have a hit and the only RBI for Southwestern, with Darr having the only other hit. Ryan Lowis and Parker LeMarr both were on the mound, but neither had any strikeouts.

South County is now 12-8, while the Piasa Birds go to 17-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, CARROLLTON 1: A seven-run first and an eight-run third were all McGivney needed in taking the 10-run rule win over Carrollton at Griffins Field.

Gerold Myatt had two runs and three hits for the Griffins, while Kamp had two hits and a RBI, and Nick Franklin, Ben Sink, and Justin Terhaar had a hit and two RBIs each. Chase Kelley struck out nine on the mound, with Ryker Keller fanning one, combining for a no-hitter against the Hawks.

Eli Cox struck out three while on the mound for Carrollton.

McGivney is now 18-2, while the Hawks go to 3-13.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, MEMPHIS CHRISTIAN BROTHERS CATHOLIC 0: In Paducah, Ky., Edwardsville scored three in the first, two in the fourth and seventh, and once in the sixth to defeat Memphis Christian Brothers, coached by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jason Motte.

Joe Chiarodo had three hits for the Tigers, while Kolten Wright came up with two hits, Max Walternberger had a hit and two RBIs, Greyson Rathgeb and Tyler Powell each had a hit and RBI, and Lucas Krebs had a pair of RBIs. Chase Milburn struck out two on the mound, with Tristan McMeen fanning one.

The Purple Wave is now 11-6 for the season.

PADUCAH, KY., MCCRACKEN COUNTY 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: In the Tigers' second game of the day, an unearned run in the sixth turned out to be the difference in a very tight pitchers dual in McCracken County's win.

Bryce Beyers and Rathgeb had the only two hits for Edwardsville, while Hunter Baugh, Tristan Lance, and Alec Marchetto all had strikeouts while on the mound.

The Mustangs are now 13-4, while the Tigers go to 12-6.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Mater Dei scored the only two runs of the game in the home half of the third inning in taking the win over visiting Marquette.

Scott Vickrey and Joe Stephan had the only hits for the Explorers, while both Vickrey and Jack Pruitt struck out two each.

The Knights are now 5-14, while Marquette is now 9-9.

STAUNTON 17, COLFAX RIDGEVIEW 0: Staunton came up with nine runs in the first, three in the second, and five in the third to take a 15-run rule win over Ridgeview.

Brady Gillen had two hits and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, and Braylen Brown had two hits and a RBI. Brown went all the way on the mound, fanning two.

Staunton is now 7-16. while the Mustangs fall to 4-13.

