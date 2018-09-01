Civic Memorial 8, East Alton-Wood River 0

CBC 58, Edwardsville 45

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton 41, Quincy 37

Breese Mater Dei 50, Marquette Catholic 14

Dupo 40, Metro East Lutheran 8

Pana 55, Roxana 6

Piasa Southwestern 53, Litchfield 0

Marion 29, Jersey 21

GreenfieldNorthwestern 28, Brown County 0

Jacksonville Routt 42, Hardin-Calhoun 15

Greenville 40, Staunton 14

Collinsville 46, Triad 27

Article continues after sponsor message

Beardstown 40, Carrollton 6

Carbondale 42, Granite City 35

Camp Point Central 60, North Greene 8

Highland 35, Belleville East 7

Vandalia 41, Hillsboro 6

Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7

Belleville West 47, O’Fallon 21

Concord Triopia 41, Pleasant Hill 6

Niantic Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac 7

Oakland (Ill.) Tri-County 15, South Fork 14

Vianney 62, Belleville Althoff 17

Columbia 48, Waterloo 20

More like this:

Feb 6, 2024 - Monday, Feb. 5 Sports Round-Up: McGivney, Staunton Girls Win

Dec 27, 2023 - Tuesday, Dec. 26 Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Romps Past Greenfield Girls, Explorers Girls Lose, Carlinville Wins

Today - Tuesday, Feb. 20 Sports Round-Up: Griffins Move Ahead, Hawks Fall; Roxana Wrestlers Advance As Team, Tigers Eliminated

Feb 3, 2024 - Allen Leads With 17 Points, But Tigers Fall To Belleville East 45-44 In SWC Game  

Oct 28, 2023 - IHSA Football Playoffs First Round Scoreboard (Friday)

 