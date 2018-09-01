FRIDAY’S WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD
Civic Memorial 8, East Alton-Wood River 0
CBC 58, Edwardsville 45
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton 41, Quincy 37
Breese Mater Dei 50, Marquette Catholic 14
Dupo 40, Metro East Lutheran 8
Pana 55, Roxana 6
Piasa Southwestern 53, Litchfield 0
Marion 29, Jersey 21
GreenfieldNorthwestern 28, Brown County 0
Jacksonville Routt 42, Hardin-Calhoun 15
Greenville 40, Staunton 14
Collinsville 46, Triad 27
Beardstown 40, Carrollton 6
Carbondale 42, Granite City 35
Camp Point Central 60, North Greene 8
Highland 35, Belleville East 7
Vandalia 41, Hillsboro 6
Mascoutah 42, Mattoon 7
Belleville West 47, O’Fallon 21
Concord Triopia 41, Pleasant Hill 6
Niantic Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac 7
Oakland (Ill.) Tri-County 15, South Fork 14
Vianney 62, Belleville Althoff 17
Columbia 48, Waterloo 20
More like this: