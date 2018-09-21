Friday's SIUE men's soccer pregame reception sold out
September 21, 2018 8:43 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE has sold out its pregame reception for Friday's men's soccer match at Saint Louis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Cougar fans and alumni may still attend the game as tickets remain for the Bronze Boot match. They can be purchased through the Saint Louis ticket office or at the gate.
Kickoff between the Cougars and Billikens is set for 7 p.m.