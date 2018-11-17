FRIDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT

Waterloo 52, Metro-East Lutheran 37

Marquette Catholic 62, New Athens 28

Columbia 40, Triad 32

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Breese Mater Dei 67, Alton 44

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

East Alton-Wood River 59, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 29

TAYLORVILLE TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 59, Hillsboro 21

REGULAR SEASON

Freeburg 47, Granite City 10

MVCHA HOCKEY (Thursday result)

Alton 4, Triad 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

THURSDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 4, TRIAD 2: Nick Jones scored twice while Caleb Vitali had 38 saves as the Redbirds upended Triad in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Thursday evening at the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, but the Redbirds scored twice in 27 seconds, getting the goals from Shawn Grizzle and Zachary Carter to take a 3-1 lead, then helped themselves by going six for six on the penalty kill.

Ethan McFarland and Cole Ebersoldt had the goals for Triad, who outshot Alto 40-19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 42, ROXANA 21: Father McGivney jumped out to a 13-3 first quarter lead and didn’t look back in defeating the Shells in the semifinals of the Dupo Cat Classic.

Sophomore Anna McKee led the way for the Griffins with 18 points, while Cairlyn Pendall added eight points and both Macy Hoppes and Charlize Luehmann each had seven. Hoppes had six rebounds and seven steals, McKee had six steals and Pendall helped with six boards.

Emma Little had eight points for the Shells.

WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers girls basketball team won their first game against Marissa in the Dupo Tournament 35-30 over Marissa.

