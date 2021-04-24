Friday Sports Scoreboard
WEEK SIX FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East St. Louis 50, Edwardsville 47
O'Fallon 43, Belleville East 20
Belleville West 49, Alton 7
Salem 44, East Alton-Wood River 20
Nokomis 54, Red Bud 0
Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 19
Civic Memorial 2, Waterloo 0
Dupo 59, Carlyle 38
Highland 50, Jersey 13
Piasa Southwestern 25, Hillsboro 20
Pana 49. Staunton 0
Carlinville 34, Roxana 9
Cahokia 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Greenfield Northwestern 30, Camp Point Central 14
Concord Triopia 29, Hardin Calhoun 22
Carrollton 34, Mendon Unity 7
Winchester West Central 46, Mt. Sterling Brown County 34
More like this: