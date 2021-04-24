WEEK SIX FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

East St. Louis 50, Edwardsville 47

O'Fallon 43, Belleville East 20

Belleville West 49, Alton 7

Salem 44, East Alton-Wood River 20

Nokomis 54, Red Bud 0

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 19

Civic Memorial 2, Waterloo 0

Dupo 59, Carlyle 38

Highland 50, Jersey 13

Piasa Southwestern 25, Hillsboro 20

Pana 49. Staunton 0

Carlinville 34, Roxana 9

Cahokia 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Greenfield Northwestern 30, Camp Point Central 14

Concord Triopia 29, Hardin Calhoun 22

Carrollton 34, Mendon Unity 7

Winchester West Central 46, Mt. Sterling Brown County 34

