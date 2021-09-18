FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

HIGHLAND 54, JERSEY 12: Quarterback Brent Wuebbels was 21-of-28 passing for four touchdowns, while Travis Porter ran for three more as Highland defeated Jersey at Bulldog Stadium in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both schools.

Wuebbels threw twice to Cade Altadonna for scores, while Porter had runs of three, six and 30 yards to help give the Bulldogs the win.

Logan Schultz scored on a three-yard run, and Chase Withrow scored from 47 yards out for the only Panther touchdowns on the night.

Highland is now 1-3 on the year, while Jersey drops to 2-2.

COLUMBIA 21, ROXANA 0: Jay Mistler took a fumble back 22 yards for one score, then caught a 19-yard pass from Dominic Voegele to help give Columbia the win over Roxana at Charlie Raich Field.

Voegele also had a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, connecting with Mistler on a two-point pass, as all the scoring was in the first half.

The Eagles are now 2-2, while the Shells go to 1-3.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 66, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12: Cameron Haag scored four touchdowns in the first half, while both Jayce Napovanice and Trey Gerdes scored twice each as Mater Dei built a 46-6 lead at halftime in going on to win over Marquette at Mater Dei.

Evan Norwood caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Michael Allen, and Johnny Everage scored from six yards out for the only points for the Explorers.

The Knights are now 4-0, while Marquette goes to 0-4.

CARLINVILLE 42, GILLESPIE 7: Ayden Tiburzi was 20-of-28 passing for 232 yards and five touchdowns, while Mason Patton ran for 108 yards and another score and both Ethan Siglock and Carson Wiser caught two touchdown passes each as Carlinville won at Gillespie.

Siglock had touchdown catches of 26 and 25 yards, while Wiser scored on passes of 49 and seven yards. Henry Kufa scored on a seven-yard catch for Tiburzi's fifth touchdown, and Patton ran in from two yards out for another Cavalier touchdown.

Carlinville is now 3-1, while the Miners fall to 1-3.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 40, HARDIN CALHOUN 21: Miles Lorton scored all three touchdowns for Calhoun as Northwestern defeated the Warriors in Greenfield.

Lorton scored on runs of 53, 50 and seven yards, while the Tigers' Brady Pembrook scored twice on runs of 20 and 38 yards in the first quarter and Sam Walker scored on runs of 49 and 10 yards to help give Northwestern the win.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS IN SECOND AFTER FIRST ROUND OF PEKIN DRAGON INVITATIONAL: Bennett Babington shot an even-par 72 to help give Edwardsville second place at the end of the first round of the Pekin Dragon Invitational in Pekin.

Mason Lewis shot a 73 for the Tigers, while both Ryan and Drew Suhre each shot a 75, Carter Crow fired a 76 and Joe Chiarolo had an 80.

The second round of the tournament is set for Saturday.

