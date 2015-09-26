ROXANA 49, GREENVILLE 36: Blake Vandiver, Jordan Hawkins and Jared Foiles all had 100-yard rushing nights for Roxana as they knocked off Greenville 49-36 Friday night at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana.

Vandiver had 128 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Shells (3-2 overall and South Central Conference) and Hawkins, who ran for 145 yards, and Foiles, who had 111 yards, each had major scores.

Chance Foss was 5-for-10 for 51 yards passing for Roxana and Zach Golenor came up with two key interceptions down the stretch.

The Shells travel to Litchfield for a 7 p.m. Friday game against the Purple Panthers.

CARROLLTON 55, PLEASANT HILL 20: Carrollton took a 34-12 lead at the half and went on to defeat Pleasant Hill 55-20 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at Pleasant Hill Friday.

The Hawks were up 12-0 at quarter time and 48-20 at three-quarter time before scoring once in the final quarter.

Carrollton went to 4-1 on the season with the win and visit North Greene in a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest.

PANA 28, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Ryan Paslay's 25-carry, 105-yard effort wasn't enough as Pana topped Piasa Southwestern 28-0 in a South Central Conference game at Piasa Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Pana was probably the best defense I have ever coached against,” said Piasa Birds coach Aaron Fricke. “We turned the ball over several times again, but even if we had played perfect, they still would have been tough to beat.

“We can learn a lot from this game, and that was the best remaining team on our schedule.”

Josh Manns had five catches for 40 yards for Southwestern, who fell to 2-3 overall; they host Staunton at 7 p.m. Friday.

TRIAD 55, JERSEY 14: Triad stormed out to a 41-0 lead at the half and went on to defeat Jersey 55-14 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Friday night.

The Knights led 28-0 at quarter time and 55-0 at three-quarter time before the Panthers tacked on two touchdowns in the final quarter.

The Panthers fell to 0-5 on the season and host Waterloo at 7 p.m. Friday.

COLLINSVILLE 33, GRANITE CITY 7: Max Lyons had three touchdowns as Collinsville upended Granite City 33-7 at Granite City’s Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-3 overall, 0-3 in the Southwestern Conference; Granite City has not won a SWC game since 2013. The Kahoks went to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the SWC with the win.

Granite got a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Jarman to Darrion Flemons for their only score of the game about midway through the opening term.

Granite City travels to O’Fallon for a 7 p.m. Friday game, while Collinsville hosts Alton at Kahok Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

More like this: