FRIDAY, MARCH 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 51, STAUNTON 37: Roxana took the halftime lead, then held off a Staunton third quarter rally to pull away in the fourth in taking a South Central Conference game at the Staunton gym.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 18-17, but the Shells went ahead at the interval 33-26, only to see Staunton cut the lead to 38-37 after the third quarter. Roxana outscored the Bulldogs in the final term 13-0 to take the win.

Frank Goss led Staunton with 13 points, while Jacob Futrell and Cayden Silvester had 10 points apiece and Braden Buffington scored four points.

The Shells improve to 9-7, while the Bulldogs are 1-11.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 44, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37: Mater Dei outscored Marquette in the middle two quarters 15-8, then held off an Explorer fourth quarter rally to get the home win.

The Knights led after one quarter 13-10, then held a 24-16 halftime lead, extending it to 28-18 after three quarters, only to see Marquette outscore Mater Dei in the fourth quarter 19-16.

Mitchell Haake led the Knights with 19 points, while Parker Johnson scored seven points, Tyler Jasper and Carson Loepker both had five points each, Cam Kreke and Jacob Patton scored three points apiece and Alden Moss had two points.

The Explorers were led by Owen Williams' 10 points, with Jamion Everage and Davin Thompson scoring six points each, Jack Spain had five points, Cortez Harris and Parker Macias each had three points and Dre Davis and Brody Hendricks had two points apiece.

Mater Dei is now 9-0, while Marquette slips to 4-7.

VANDALIA 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: Vandalia took a first quarter lead and were never headed in going on to a home SCC win over the Piasa Birds.

The Vandals led all the way through, with quarter scores of 20-15, 23-22 and 32-26, outscoring Southwestern in the final term 17-8.

Carson Root was one of three Vandalia players in double figures, leading with 14 points, with Case Goldsmith adding 12 points, Mitchell Casey chipping in 10, Cole Tarkington scoring five points, Reid Weil and Conner Ray both with three points each and Matthew Hagy had two points.

Addis Moore was the Birds' leading scorer with 10 points, while Carson Cooley had seven points, both Charlie Darr and Brady Salzman each scoring six points, Lane Gage hit for three points and Hank Bouillon had two points.

The Vandals are now 4-6, while Southwestern is now 4-9.

CARROLLTON 71, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 65: Carrollton had four players in double figures in going on to a WIVC conference win at North Greene's gym.

The Hawks led after one quarter 23-10, but the Spartans rallied in the second quarter to trail 31-26 at halftime, but Carrollton extended its lead to 48-43 after three quarters, then outscored North Greene in the final period 23-22 to gain the win.

Kyle Leonard had a big night for the Hawks, leading the team with 28 points, while Kaiden Breckon had 14 points, Gus Coonrod had 12 points, Max Arnett added 10 points and Ethan Harrelson had seven points.

Michael Wilson also had a big night, leading the Spartans with 20 points, while Levi Ballard had 17 points, Jacob Suttles scored 12 points, Taylor Gaige came up with nine points and Dalton Mitchell had seven points.

Carrollton is now 3-5, while North Greene goes to 3-9.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 65, HARDIN CALHOUN 46: Brown County raced out to a big halftime lead and didn't look back in winning at home against Calhoun in another WIVC game.

The Hornets led all the way through, having leads of 19-12, 41-24 and 58-36, but the Warriors outscored Brown County in the final quarter 11-8.

Bryce Eilerman led Calhoun with 12 points, followed by Cole Lorsbach with 11 points, Ben Eberlin had 10 points, Kaden Baalman had eight points and Zach Quiller scored five points.

The Warriors are now 8-6 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD 28, CARLINVILLE 25: Litchfield came out on top of a defensive battle for the SCC win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 7-4, but saw the lead cut back to 14-13 at the half. The Purple Panthers came back to tie the third quarter 19-19, then outscored Carlinville 9-6 in the final period to win the game.

Cara Pence led Litchfield with 16 points, while Laura Boston had seven points, Carly Guinn had three points and Becky Painter added two points.

Gracie Reels led the Cavvies with 10 points, while Jill Slayton had six points, Maycee Gall scored four points, Addi Paul had three points and Lillie Reels scored two points.

The Purple Panthers are now 2-6, while Carlinville drops to 5-7.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 35, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 30: Mater Dei won a close game on the road at Marquette Family Arena.

Abby Williams led the Explorers with 12 points, with Hayley Porter scoring five points, Jillian Nelson and Claire Rodgers each had four points, Kamryn Fandrey scored three points and Laura Hewitt scored two points.

The Knights are now 4-5, while Marquette falls to 5-3.

