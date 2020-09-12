Friday Sports Roundup: Roderfeld Propels Explorers To Win, Kufa Guides Carlinville golfers, LaPlant, Tuttle, Score Identical 47 Scores For Panthers
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS GOLF
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 163, JERSEY 177: William Roderfeld shot a one-over-par 37 for nine holes to take medalist honors as Marquette won over Jersey in a dual meet Thursday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
Aiden O'Keefe shot a 38 for the Explorers, while Nolan Rea fired a 43, and Grant Heinz had a 45.
The Panthers were led by Tyler Noble, who had a 40, followed by a pair of 45s from both Clark Norris and Mason Seymour, while Davis Hamm carded a 47.
CARLINVILLE 176, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 240: Henry Kufa shot a three-over-par 39 to win the medal as Carlinville won over Southwestern at the Carlinville Country Club Thursday afternoon.
Ethan Siglock shot a 44 for the Cavaliers, while Mason Duckles fired a 45, and Jack Stayton had a 48. The Piasa Birds were led by Jordan Cottingham's 52, while Kaedyn Hines fired a 61, Roland Thyer shot a 62, and both Chase Cummings and Dylan Duvall both carded 65.
GIRLS GOLF
CHATHAM GLENWOOD 173, JERSEY 206: Chatham Glenwood swept the top five spots in going on to a win over Jersey in a dual meet Friday afternoon at Westlake Country Club.
Jerra LaPlant and Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with identical 47 scores, followed by Madi Darr, who shot a 54, Lindsay Duggan with a 58, Nataly Weiner, who carded a 63, and Emma Breitweiser, who shot a 67.
Elissa Warren took the medalist honors for the Titans with a 42, followed by Katelyn Bell, who shot a 43, Preslee Allen and Amy Fowler, who both fired 44, Jacqueline Ott had a 45, and Lydia Bender carded a 51.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS GOLF
Chatham Glenwood 173, Jersey 206
GIRLS TENNIS
Edwardsville 9, Alton 0
BOYS GOLF
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Marquette Catholic 163, Jersey 177
Carlinville 176, Piasa Southwestern 240
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cincinnati Reds 3, St. Louis Cardinals 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
FRIDAY'S RESULT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
New York Islanders 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (TB leads 2-1)
More like this: