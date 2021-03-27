BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, WATERLOO 1: Emilio Hernandez and Andrew Kribs both had braces (two goals each), while Alex Hubbel and Matthew Wargo both had strikes as Jersey took all three points from homestanding Waterloo.

Kribs also had three assists on the day, while Hernandez and Wargo also had assists, while Matthew Wargo made five saves in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 4-3-1, while the Bulldogs are now 1-6-0.

FOOTBALL

WATERLOO 59, GRANITE CITY 16: Evan Davis scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Eric Brown threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Waterloo defeated Granite City at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Davis scored on runs of one, three and two yards, while Brown threw three yards to Dustin Crawford and 40 yards to Ethan Horvath while running one yard for another score.

Kayshawn White took a kickoff back 70 yards for one Warrior touchdown, while Sebastian Turner took an interception back 20 yards for the only other Granite touchdown, while Chase Reeves booted a 28-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs are 2-0, while the Warriors fall to 0-2.

TRIAD 28, HIGHLAND 14: Drew Staub and Sam Yager ran for two touchdowns each as Triad won its rivalry game at Highland.

Yager ran for 106 yards, scoring from four and seven yards, while Staub rushed for 92 yards, with touchdown runs of four and seven yards. Staub was also three-of-four passing for 37 yards.

Logan Chandler ran four yards for a Bulldog touchdown, while Alim Deva recovered a fumble in the end zone for the other Highland touchdown.

The Knights are now 2-0, while Highland is 0-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Waterloo 1, Jersey 6

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT – SEMIFINALS

Rice 85, Delaware 75

Mississippi 60, Northern Iowa 50

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim Ducks 4, St. Louis Blues 1

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be used in that days Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

