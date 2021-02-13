FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 67, GILLESPIE 43: Four players scored in double figures as Jersey won on the road at Gillespie.

The Panthers led all the way throughout, having advantages of 14-8, 34-19 and 53-26 after each quarter, with the Miners outscoring Jersey 17-14 in the final period.

C.J. Brunaugh and Sam Laner were the leading scorers for the Panthers with 13 points each, while Ian Sullivan added 12 points, Andrew Kribs had 11 points, Trent Decker added seven points, Cole Spencer had four points, Ayden Kanallakan had three points and Drake Goetten scored two points.

Jersey is now 3-1, while Gillespie dropped to 0-3.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 55, HARDIN CALHOUN 31: Triopia broke out to a big first half lead and never looked back as Calhoun dropped their second straight game on the road.

The Trojans led after one period 19-8, at halftime 40-16, and after three quarters 47-23, with the Warriors taking the fourth quarter 9-8, but it was Triopia who went on to the win.

Ben Eberlin and Brody Caselton each scored 10 points to pace Calhoun, while Zack Quiller had four points, Kaden Baalman had three, and both Bryce Eilerman and Landon Sievers had two pointe apiece.

The Warriors fall to 3-2 on the season.

MASCOUTAH 54, ROXANA 46: Mascoutah jumped out to an early lead, extended it by halftime, and went on to the Mississippi Valley Conference road win over Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Indians took a first quarter lead, then went ahead 34-23 at halftime and 42-28 after three, and went on to the win.

Gavin Huffman led the way for the Shells with 15 points, while Andrew Beckman came up with 12 points, and Parris White added 11. Mascoutah was led by Cedric Rhodes' 17 points, while Jack Siebert chipped in with 11 points.

The Indians are now 2-0, while Roxana fell to 2-3.

BUNKER HILL 51, CARLINVILLE 42: Bunker Hill hit on six of their first 10 three-pointers in building a lead, then held on to defeat Carlinville at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen took a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, went up 30-21 at halftime and 37-25 at three quarter time, with the Cavaliers outscoring Bunker Hill 17-14 in the final period, but Carlinville going on to the win.

Grant Burch led the way for the Minutemen with 20 points, while Corey Hall and Devon Ralston added 11 points apiece. Aaron Wills had 17 points to pace the Cavvies, while Ethan Trimm added on 10 points.

Bunker Hill is now 2-1 on the year, while Carlinville goes to 1-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 57, GILLESPIE 51: Jersey stayed undefeated on the season with a close win over Gillespie at Havens Gym.

The Miners took a 12-10 first quarter lead, but the Panthers took the advantage at halftime 25-19, then led after three quarters 41-35, with the teams playing on level terms in the fourth quarter 16-16 to give Jersey the win.

Chloe White led the Panthers with 13 points, while Boston Talley added 12, Sally Hudson had nine points, Grace Myers had eight points, Tessa Crawford seven, Bria Tuttle had five points and Ryleigh Jones scored three points.

Madison Niemeyer led Gillespie with 10 points, while Grace Bertolino added nine points, Emily Schoen and Keaton Link each had eight points, Hannah Barrett scored four points and Sydney Bires had three points.

Jersey improves to 4-0, while the Miners are now 2-2.

CARLINVILLE 56, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 25: Carlinville broke out to an early first quarter lead, and led all the way through in their home win over South Fork.

The Cavaliers enjoyed a 21-3 first quarter lead, then took a 27-9 advantage at the interval, extended the lead to 50-19 at the end of the third, and the final quarter was tied at 6-6 as Carlinville went on to the win.

Eryn Seal led the Cavvies with 16 points, while Gracie Reels added 15 points, Madison Wieties had 10 points, Jill Slayton came up with seven points, Addi Paul scored four points and Lillie Reels had a single point.

The Ponies were led by Rylie Burney's 13 points, while Emily Peacock has six points and Gabby Foster, Gianna Pop and Jenna Pop all had two points.

Carlinville is now 3-1, while South Fork opens their season 0-1.

