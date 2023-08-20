GIRLS GOLF

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

HYTEN FINISHES SECOND TO HILL, GRIFFINS PLACE SIXTH IN BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL: Emma Hill of Triad shot a two-over-par 74 to win over Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic by three strokes as the Griffins finished sixth in the Belleville West Invitational Friday afternoon at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.

O'Fallon and Triad finished in a first-place tie, both teams shooting 351, with the Panthers winning the team championship in a tiebreak. McGivney shot a team score of 382 to place sixth.

Hyten shot a 77 to lead McGivney, while Riana Thakker had an 89, Emily Moody shot a 105 and Paige Stoelze carded a 111.

Note: A feature on Hill's success is to come on Monday on Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com.

BOYS GOLF

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 164, SANDOVAL 184, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 206: Ryan Suhre of Metro-East led the Knights by shooting a nine-hole total of 37 to lead Metro-East to a triangular win over Sandoval and the host Silver Stallions Friday at the Greenvile Golf Club in Centralia.

In addition to Ryan Suhre's score, Cole Renker had a 41 and both Gavin White and Drew Suhre had a 43. Parker Boehne of COR was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 36.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 9, BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS 1: Alton High's girls' tennis team won its season opener at home over Bradley-Bourbonnais of suburban Chicago.

In the all-singles meet, Scarlet Estes, Lauren Massey, Ellie Enos, Arlie Hartmann, Anna Larson, Grace Massey, Vali Schwaab and Eden Warford were the winners for the Redbirds in taking their season opener.

Alton starts the season off 1-0 and hosts the annual Andy Simpson doubles tournament on Saturday at Alton High, Gordon Moore Park and at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

GIRLS GOLF

In a dual meet played on Friday at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Jersey 187-285. No individual scores were available for the meet. The results for the Belleville West Invitational also played at The Orchards, weren't available.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

