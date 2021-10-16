FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

HIGHLAND 29, MASCOUTAH 27: Brent Wuebbels' 13-yard touchdown pass to Cade Altadonna with 5:13 left in regulation, along with a two-point conversion run by Travis Porter, gave Highland perhaps the biggest upset of the season so far, winning at Mascoutah to knock the Indians from the ranks of the undefeated.

The Bulldogs had gone ahead in the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Porter in the third quarter 21-20 after Mascoutah had missed a conversion after a Chase Hanson touchdown from two yards out. Phoenix Mendiola scored on a 38-yard run with 3:56 left to make it 29-27 after the convert, but the Indians could get no closer.

Hanson threw for two touchdown passes in the game, to Quincy Hall and Allen Middleton, while Wuebbels threw for two touchdowns as well, the other to Cameron Wills, and Porter scored on a three-yard run in the second.

HIghland is now 4-4 and will be playing for an IHSA playoff berth next week at Effingham in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Indians go to 7-1.

HILLSBORO 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14: Gavin Day ran for 99 yards while Blake Funk ran for 75 more and Quinton Strohbeck added 52 yards on the ground as Southwestern lost to Hillsboro at home.

Strohbeck went four-for-14 passing for 29 yards, with Logan Keith catching two balls for 14 yards in the game.

The Hilltoppers are now 3-5, while the Piasa Birds fell to 4-4.

TRIAD 22, WATERLOO 19: Ryan Hazelwood's two-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in regulation, along with Hazelwood catching the two-point convert pass from Caleb Fuller, gave Triad a come-from-behind win at Waterloo.

The Knights had trailed 19-7 going into the fourth, but a Jackson Buck 13-yard run early in the period, put Triad close at 19-14 before Hazelwood's heroics. Hazelwood ran in from 18 yards out in the first quarter for the only other Triad score.

Triad is now 6-2, while the Bulldogs go to 3-5.

BEARDSTOWN 42, HARDIN CALHOUN 22: Hunter Roth ran for one touchdown and threw for another, with Chris Stanley running also running for a touchdown in Calhoun's loss at Beardstown.

Roth threw 26 yards to Joe Stein and ran in from 35 yards out, while Stanley scored an 11-yard touchdown for the Warriors' scores. Lucas Domitien scored three touchdowns for Beardstown.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

AT GREENVILLE

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Leo Bozelli and Hall Triplett scored for Mater Dei to give the Knights the regional championship in a match played at Triad because of wet conditions in Greenville.

Quin Rackers had two assists for Mater Dei, while Andrew Weir recorded the clean sheet in goal.

The Knights are now 15-5-2, while the Griffins end their season at 5-14-1.

In another Class 1A regional final, host Breese Central advanced to the sectional with a 3-1 win over Trenton Wesclin.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PLAINFIELD TOURNAMENT

TIGERS WIN TWICE AT PLAINFIELD CENTRAL TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville took their first two matches at the Plainfield Central Tournament in suburban Chicago on Friday.

The Tigers won their first match in the group stage, defeating the Hinsdale Central JV 20-25, 25-17, 15-8, then swept its match over Plainfield East 25-5, 25-13.

Edwardsville is now 24-5 on the year.

