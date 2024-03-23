FRIDAY, MARCH 22 SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 8, JERSEY 1: Gillespie bounced back well from its tough loss at Edwardsville the night before, going out to a quick lead and never looked back in taking the win over visiting Jersey.

The Miners scored twice in both the first and second innings, while the Panthers scored their only run in the top half of the third. Gillespie then scored four times in the fifth to go on to the 8-1 win.

Emily Collins had a hit and the only RBI for Jersey, while Chloe Beemer, Rose Brainerd, Maleah Derrick and Ava Pegram had the other hits. Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

The Miners are now 5-1, while the Panthers slip to 2-2.

GRANITE CITY 14, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9: Granite City outlasted McGivney in a wild game where the teams combined for 23 runs on 26 hits at Granite's park.

The Griffins started out by scoring three runs in the first, with the Warriors scoring four in the first and three in the second to take a 7-3 lead. The teams traded runs in the third, with McGivney scoring twice in the fourth. Granite then scored six runs in the fifth, while the Griffins scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh as the Warriors went on to the win.

Makayla Tanksley had four hits and four RBIs for Granite, while Brooke Donohue had three hits and four RBIs, and Cheyenne Gaddie had two hits and a RBI.

Jada Zumwalt had three hits and two RBIs for the McGivney, while Julia Behrmann came up with three hits and a RBI, and both Morgan Zobrist and Alexa Jones each had two hits and a RBI.

Christine Myers went all the way inside the circle for Granite, striking out 12, while Zumwalt threw a complete game for McGivney, fanning two.

The Warriors are now 2-3, while the Griffins go to 1-3,

WATERLOO 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Waterloo hit EAWR with eight runs in the third inning in going on to the win at Waterloo's park.

The Oilers scored twice in the first inning, which was countered by the Bulldogs in the second to tie the game 2-2. EAWR then scored once in the third, while Waterloo scored eight times in the home half, with the Oilers scoring twice in the fifth, and the Bulldogs pushing across another run in the sixth to take the 11-5 win.

Jordan Ealey led the Oilers with three hits, while Lily Tretter had two hits and a RBI Chloe Driver had two hits, and Camey Adams had a hit and two RBIs. Ealey threw a complete game inside the circle, fanning one.

Waterloo is now 4-1, while EAWR goes to 1-4.

CARROLLTON 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Hannah Uhles struck out 12 in going all the way inside the circle in Carrolton's win over visiting CM.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, when both teams traded runs, with the Hawks pushing across three runs in the sixth to take the win.

Hayden McMurtrie had two hits for Carrollton, while Megan Camden had a hit and RBI. Lauren Flowers, Vanna Holmes, Halle Webb, and Hannah Lake all had hits, and Daci Walls also drove home a run.

Skylar Johnson had three hits and a RBI for the Eagles, with both Bella Thein and Megan Griffith also having hits. Griffith also went all the way in the circle, striking out six.

The Hawks are now 4-0, while CM is now 3-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, BARRY WESTERN 0: It was a big day for Audrey Gilman, as her two hits and five RBIs hleped Calhoun to the 10-run rule win over Western.

The Warriors scored four runs in the third and six in the fourth to take the win.

To go along with Gilman's two hits and five RBIs, Calhoun saw Grace Ballard, Anabel Eilerman, and Delani Klass all having hits and RBIs, and Anna Oswald also drove in a run. Gilman also struck out six while inside the circle.

The Warriors are now 3-0-1, while the Wildcats open their season 0-1.

AUBURN 11, CARLINVILLE 1: Auburn took the early lead and went on to a 10-run rule win over visiting Carlinville.

The Trojans scored four times in the fourth, with the Cavaliers and Auburn trading runs in the fifth, and the Trojans scoring six times in the sixth to take the win.

Olivia Kunz had two hits for Carlinville, while Kendal Maddox and Isabella Tiburzi also had hits, and Chloe Pope drove in the only run. Halle Gibson struck out 11 while in the circle.

Auburn is now 4-1, while the Cavies go to 4-2-1.

PAYSON SEYMOUR 12, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 2: Payson Seymour scored in every inning but the fourth in going on to a 10-run rule win at North Greene.

The Indians scored twice in the first, second, third, and fifth innings, adding the icing with four runs in the sixth. The Spartans scored single runs in both the first and sixth as Seymour went on to the win.

Carlee Speaker had three hits and drove in both of North Greene's runs, while Chlesey Castleberry had two hits, and both Kearsten Smith and Larissa Heberling also had hits. Castleberry also struck out eight while in the circle.

The Indians are now 4-2, while the Spartans slip to 0-3.

BASEBALL

JERSEY 13, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3: A nine-run third for Jersey spelled the difference in their win at home over Metro-East.

The Knights grabbed the early lead with two runs in the first, while the Panthers scored one in the second and nine in the third to go ahead. Metro-East scored a single run in the top of the fifth, with Jersey scoring three in the home half to take the 10-run rule win.

Both Easton Heafner and Luke Swanson had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Gage Walker had two hits and a RBI, and both Gage Carey and J.R. Wells had a hit and drove home two runs each.

Jacob Kober had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Drake Luebbert had a pair of hits. and Owen Halusen also had a RBI.

Heafner went all the way on the mound for Jersey, striking out six, while Thijson Heard and Logan Abbott fanned two batters each on the mound for Metro-East.

The Panthers are now 3-3, while the Knights go to 3-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, BUNKER HILL 7: EAWR rallied back from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Bunker Hill at Norris Dorsey Field.

The Oilers went ahead in the first with a single run, but the Minutemen scored five times in the second to go in front 5-1. EAWR then scored four in the third, once in the fourth, and twice each in the fifth and sixth, with Bunker Hill scoring twice in the seventh to make the 10-7 final.

Devon Barboza led the Oilers with three hits and three RBIs, while Drake Champlin had two hits and two RBIs, and Camden Siebert had a hit and drove home a pair of runs.

Chase Butler had two hits and three RBIs for the Minutemen, while both Mason McCurdy and Roland Thyer had two hits and a RBI each,

Elijah Brown struck out six while on the mound for EAWR, while Siebert fanned three. Kaleb Softley had seven strikeouts for Bunker Hill, while Butler fanned three and Cole Yates struck out one.

The Oilers are now 2-2-1, while the Minutemen go to 3-3.

HIGHLAND 7, MOLINE 6: Garrin Stone's two-out single to right scored Jake Ottensmeier with the winning run as Highland came from behind to edge Moline at home.

The Maroons broke on top with three runs in the first and another in the second to lead 4-0, but the Bulldogs hit Moline with five runs in the fifth to go in front. The Maroons got two runs to go back ahead in the top of the seventh, but Highland matched it with two of their own in the home half to win.

Both Adam Munie and Ottensmeier had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Trey Koishor had two hits, and Stone's game-winner was his only hit and RBI of the game, joining Brayden Bircher, who also had a hit and RBI.

Deklan Riggs struck out four batters while on the mound for Highland, with Alex Howard striking out two, and both Abe Hawkins and Munie fanning one each.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0, while Moline slips to 1-3.

VALMEYER 8, CAMPBELL HILL TRICO 3: Valmeyer scored seven unanswered runs in the opening four innings in going on to a win over Trico at home.

The Pirates scored three in the first, one in the third, and three more in the fourth to go up 7-0. The Pioneers scored twice in the sixth, countered by Valmeyer's single run in the bottom of the inning, then pushed across a run in the seventh, with the Pirates coming out on top.

Chase Snyder had two hits and two RBIs for Valmeyer, while Luke Blackwell had two hits and a RBI, and Landor Roy had a pair of hits. Jake Coats struck out two on the mound, with both Gavin Rau and Kye Holbrook fanning one each.

The Pirates are now 6-2, while Trico drops to 1-5.

TRIAD 6, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 2: Glenwood scored both of their runs in the top of the second, with Triad coming up with four in the bottom of the inning, then adding two more in the fourth to take the home win.

Hayden Bernreuter had two hits for the Knights, while Gabe Deaver had a hit and three RBIs, and both Brady Coon and Owen Droy had hits and RBIs.

Drew Winslow struck out six for Triad on the mound, while Sawyer Brunson fanned three.

The Knights are now 4-1, with the Titans falling to 3-2.

DU QUOIN 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: CM spotted DuQuoin a 7-0 lead before coming back to trail 7-6, but it would be as close as the Eagles would come in their loss to the Indians at DuQuoin.

DuQuoin scored three runs in the first and four in the second, with the Eagles fighting back to score three in both the third and fifth to take the 7-6 final.

Noah Peterson had two hits and a RBI for CM, while August Frankford had a hit and two RBIs, Carter Braun came up with a hit, and Elijah Gruen, Kale Hawk, and Trent Heflin all drove in runs.

Tyler Mills struck out eight while on the mound for the Eagles, while Dane Godar fanned one.

The Indians are now 7-1, while CM goes to 1-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, GREENBRIER, ARK. 6: In the Perfect Game USA High School Classic quarterfinals in Millngton, Tenn., defending champion McGivney came back from 6-2 down to score five times in the bottom of the fifth to win and advance to the last four.

The Griffins went out on top 2-0 after the first inning. The Panthers then scored five runs in the top of the third, with McGivney getting one of the runs back in the home half. Greenbrier then scored a run in the top of the fifth, with the Griffins scoring five times of their own in the home half to take the win and advance.

Nathan Terhaar had two hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Justin Terhaar had a pair of hits, and both Kannon Kamp and Drew Kleinheider had a hit and two RBIs.

Both Ryker Keller and Issac Wendler struck out two while on the mound, and Evan Koontz fanned one.

The Griffins are now 6-0, while the Panthers are now 3-4.

LAUSANNE COLLEGIATE (MEMPHIS) 11, COLLINSVILLE 1: In another quarterfinal game at Millington, Lausanne Collegiate of Memphis scored once in the first, twice in both the third and fourth, and twice in the fifth before Collinsville scored its only run in the bottom of the inning. The Lynx then scored five times in the top of the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over the Kahoks.

Jace Madura had two hits for Collinsville, while Kris Alcorn had a hit and drove in the Kahoks' only run, and both Carter Harrington and Blaine Martinez also had hits. Alcorn also struck out three on the mound, while Lucas Owen stuck out two and Madura fanned one.

Lausanne is now 7-0, while Collinsville goes to 2-3.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 9, CARROLLTON 2: SH-G had a big second inning to take the win over visiting Carrollton.

Both the Hawks and Cyclones traded runs in the first inning, with SH-G scoring five times in the second, and once more in the third. Both teams traded runs again in the fifth, while the Cyclones scored once more in the sixth for the 9-2 final.

Carson Gratford had two hits for Carrollton, while Lucas Howard had a hit and RBI, Eli Cox came up with a hit, and Koby Schnelton also drove in a run. Cox struck out seven on the mound, and Eli Flowers fanned two.

SH-G is now 6-0, while the Hawks slip to 0-6.

BREESE CENTRAL 11, STAUNTON 6: Staunton jumped to an early lead, but Central broke out to a seven-run third to help take the win at home.

The Bulldogs scored four in the first and one in the second, while the Cougars scored three times in the first, then broke out to their seven-run third to take a 9-5 lead. Staunton then scored once in the fourth, while Central countered the run in the sixth to gain the 11-6 win.

Carter Legendre, Luke Goldasich, and Matt Overby all had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett and Brady Gillen also had hits, and Ethan Sharp also had a RBI.

Sharp also struck out two while on the mound for Staunton, with Overby fanning one.

The Cougars are now 3-2, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-6.

