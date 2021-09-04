FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

MARION 64, JERSEY 29: Five Jersey turnovers, including four fumbles lost, led to Marion scoring points on each turnover as the Wildcats defeated the Panthers at Marion's stadium.

Chase Withrow scored two touchdowns for Jersey on runs of 16 and four yards, while Aiden Talley scored on a five-yard jaunt and Tanner Brunaugh scored from seven yards out for the final Panther touchdown.

Marion goes to 2-0 on the young season, while Jersey is now 1-1.

ROXANA 35, RED BUD 20: Evan Wells scored three touchdowns while Paxton Osmoe ran for two more as Roxana won its first game on its new turf field, defeating Red Bud at Charlie Raich Field.

Wells scored from two, 15 and 35 yards out, while Osmoe ran in from six yards out and caught an 18-yard pass for the other Shell touchdowns.

Both the Shells and Musketeers are now 1-1.

MENDON UNITY 32, HARDIN CALHOUN 6: Cecil Hunt scored three touchdowns on runs of 64, 19 and 94 yards, while Ryle Duke threw 40 yards to Cody Shaffer for another touchdown as Mendon Unity won at home over Calhoun.

The only Warrior touchdown came in the second quarter, as Joe Stein caught a 13-yard pass from Hunter Roth for the score as Unity took advantage of seven Calhoun turnovers in going on to the win.

The Warriors are now 0-2 on the year, while the Mustangs go to 2-0.

VANDALIA 49, CARLINVILLE 41: Matthew Hagy scored four touchdowns on runs of one, 14, four and 41 yards, while Carlinville's Carson Wiser caught three touchdown passes as both teams combined for over 900 yards of offense in Vandalia's win over the visiting Cavaliers.

Mason Patton also scored twice for Carlinville as quarterback Ayden Tiburzi threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, while Patton ran for 195 yards and two scores.

Hagy also passed for two touchdowns for the Vandals, both to Carson Rust, in a game that lasted more than three hours.

Both the Cavvies and Vandals are now 1-1.

BOYS SOCCER

SALEM 8, VALMEYER 1: Mason Eschmann, assisted by Ethan Rowe-Brown, scored the only goal of the match for Valmeyer in their season opening loss to Salem at home.

The Wildcats are now 3-0-0, while the Pirates open up 0-1-0.

CARLINVILLE 2, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Trieton Park and Levi Yudinsky, who also had an assist, scored both goals in Carlinville's win at home against Maryville Christian. Will Meyer stopped eight Lions' shots in recording the clean sheet for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is now 7-0-0 for the year.

