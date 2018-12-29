GIRLS BASKETBALL

44TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

THIRD PLACE GAME

EDWARDSVILLE 56, KIRKWOOD 38: Freshman Sydney Harris led the Tigers with 19 points, and Que Love added 10 as Edwardsville won the third place game over Kirkwood in the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

Natalie Bruns led the Pioneers with 18 points, while Abby Ludbrook chipped in 10.

The Tigers go to 15-2 on the season, while Kirkwood is now 8-2.

47TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP B

SOUTH CENTRAL 48, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40: Kellen Weir led the Griffins with 14 points, and D.J Villhard added 13 as McGivney lost to South Central in its first game of two at the Vandalia Holiday tournament.

Hunter Brandt had 27 for South Central, while Logan Lotz had eight.

The Griffins, now 3-14 on the year, lost their final group game to Bethany Okaw Valley 48-29, and will play Patoka in the ninth place game Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

76TH CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

BELLEVILLE WEST 73, CENTENNIAL, TENN., 43: In the quarterfinals at Centralia, E.J. Liddell led the Maroons with 32 points, and Lawrence Brazil III had 13 and Jaylin Mosby 10 as West advanced to the semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Dusty Williams led Centennial with 11 points, while Andrew Ellison and Isaiah Poore had seven each.

West, now 13-0, plays Champaign Central in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

ALTON 51, MUNDELEIN 45: In another quarterfinal, the Redbirds got 24 points from Donovan Clay and 11 from Moory Woods to advance to the semifinals.

Alton, now 8-4, plays Evanston in the second semifinal at 2 p.m. The final is set for 9 p.m. Saturday night.

12TH DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

JERSEY 70, ROXANA 56: Kurt Hall led the Panthers with 25 points, and Alex Srebel scored 24 as Jersey defeated Roxana in the consolation bracket of the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville.

Gavin Huffman led the Shells with 13 points, while Jacob Golenor and Parris White had 10 each.

Jersey, now 6-9 on the campaign, plays Union County, Ky., in the consolation semifinals, while Roxana, who fell to 5-8, plays against Trigg County, Ky., in the 13th and 14th place semifinals. Both games are set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

HARDIN CALHOUN 73, LITCHFIELD 67: Drew Baalman led the Warriors with 32 points, while Zach Quller added 16 points and Ben Eberlin 12 as Calhoun advanced to the final with the win over Litchfield.

Sam Painter, one of the state’s best players, scored 36 points for the Purple Panthers, while Brady Bishop had 12 and Seth McGill 11 for Litchfield.

HILLSBORO 56, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: In the second semifinal, Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 27 points, while Brady Salzman added five in Southwestern’s loss to Hillsboro.

Jordan Gregg led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, while Keaton Pruitt added 12 and Landon Carroll 11.

Southwestern, who dropped to 5-8, will play Litchfield, now 8-3, in the third place game late Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., while the Warriors play the 8-6 Hilltoppers in the final Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

NINTH PLACE GAME

BUNKER HILL 61, MT. OLIVE 58: The Minutemen took ninth place in the tournament as Devon Ralston had 22 points and Trey Pickerell 17 in their win over the Wildcats.

Quinton Kosowski led Mt. Olive with 18 points, Ricky Naeckler and Max Schwab had 12 each and Trent Markezich 11 In the game.

Bunker Hill won its first game in five starts, while Mt. Olive fell to 1-13.

63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

CARROLLTON 69, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 42: Gabe Jones led the Hawks with 19 points, and Jacob Graner had 16 as Carrollton advanced to the consolation final on Saturday.

Dylan Pohlman scored 32 points for Northwestern, while Brady Pembrook added eight.

TRI-CITY 69, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 54: In the second semifinal, Braden Wyatt had 12 points, while Collin Van Meter added 11 for the Spartans in their loss to Tri-City.

Dylan Cox led Tri-City with 20 points, while Matt Martin had 15.

Carrollton and Tri-City square off in the consolation final Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

JERSEY COMMUNITY DECK THE HALLS WITH BASKETBALLS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

MCCLUER NORTH 49. CARROLLTON 42: Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with 24 points, and Marley Mullink added 10 as the Hawks lost their first game of the day to the Stars of North St. Louis County.

Samya Johnson led North with 16 points, while Michelle Owens added 13 points and Madeleine Pinkston had 12.

TRIAD 55, CARROLLTON 36: Heather Rood scored 15 points for the Knights, while Ali Barisch had 12 and both Avery Bohnenstiehl and Caleigh Miller had 10 as Triad clinched the Green Group with the win.

Mullink led the Hawks with 12 points while Libby Mueth had 11.

MCCLUER NORTH 48, ALTON 43: In the final group game, Deja Carter led Alton with 11 points and Renee Raglin added eight in the Redbirds’ loss to McCluer North.

The Stars were led by Owens with 15 points and Johnson with 13.

Triad won the group, followed by McCluer North, then Carrollton and Alton.

RED GROUP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64, HARDIN CALHOUN 42: Marquette freshman Adrenna Snipes led the Explorers with 21 points, while Kiley Kirchner had eight in Marquette’s win over Calhoun.

Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 19 points, while Colleen Schumann added six.

JERSEY 62, TAYLORVILLE 58: Clare Breden’s 22 points helped the Panthers clinch the Red Group in their win over the Tornadoes.

Abby Manns had 15 points and Sally Hudson added 10 for Jersey.

Natalie Snyder led Taylorville with 18 points, while Olivia Pruitt had 15 and Taylor Sagle added 10.

TAYLORVILLE 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 47: Lorton again led the Warriors with 19 points while Schumann added nine as Calhoun fell to Taylorville.

Snyder led the Tornadoes with 15 points while Xanna Tomasello added 13.

Jersey won the Red Group, followed by Marquette, Taylorville and Calhoun.

The Knights and Panther will meet in the final Saturday night at Havens Gym in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

42ND DUCHESNE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

MCCLUER 41, GRANITE CITY 35 (OT): Azaria Moore led the Warriors with 21 points while Abby Reeves had 11 as Granite fell in overtime to the Comets in the Duchesne Holiday Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

The Warriors fell to 0-13 on the year, and will play in the seventh place game against the Duchesne junior varsity Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33, CARLYLE 29: Korrie Hopkins had seven points for the Piasa Birds and Rylee Smith six as Southwestern advanced to the fifth place final with the win over Carlyle.

Molly Diekemper led the Indians with 12 points, while Brooklynn Smith came up with nine.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 51, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Junior Mariah Starnes led the Griffins with eight points while Charlize Luehmann added seven as McGivney lost their fifth place semifinal to Christ Our Rock.

The Griffins played without sophomore point guard Anna McKee, who sat out the game due to illness.

Macie Martin led the Silver Stallions with 22 points while Macie Peltes added 14.

McGivney fell to 10-7 on the year.

The Piasa Birds and Silver Stallions will play for fifth and sixth place Saturday evening in a 5 p.m. tip.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

LITCHFIELD 43, BUNKER HILL 23: Haley Burris had nine points and Brylie Chrisman eight as the Minutemaids concluded group play with a loss to Litchfield.

Lizzy Lutrell led the Purple Panthers with 12 points, while Becky Painter added 11.

The host Cavaliers won the group, followed by Gillespie, Litchfield and Bunker Hill. The Red Group was taken by Staunton, followed by Waverly, Greenfield Northwestern and Nokomis.

Bunker Hill and Nokomis will meet for seventh place in the tournament Saturday in a 12 noon tip.

40TH STATE FARM CLASSIC

LARGE SCHOOL BRACKET

FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINAL

CHICAGO KENWOOD 66, CIVIC MEMORIAL 35: Harper Buhs led the Eagles with eight points, while Kourtland Tyus has seven as CM dropped their second straight game in the fifth place semifinal to Chicago Kenwood.

Tamara Nard led Kenwood with 15 points, while Zoe Belcher had 13 and Brianna McDaniel added 10.

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, CHICAGO SIMEON 60: The Eagles bounced back in the seventh place game to take the win over the Wolverines on Friday evening.

Anna Hall led CM with 24 points, while Maura Niemeier had 11 and Tyus added 10 in the win.

Aneesah Morrow, Naziah Morrow and Khaniah Gardner all had nine points for Simeon.

WRESTLING

58TH WILLIAM “RED” SCHMITT HOLIDAY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

TRIAD IN 13TH PLACE AT END OF FIRST DAY: The Triad wrestling team sits in 13th spot on the ladder after the first day of the 58th annual William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Granite City.

The Knights have 114.5 points, while Collinsville is in 18th with 83.5, Alton 19th at 74.5 and the host Warriors in 25th at 27.

Aurora Marmion Military Academy leads with 216 points, followed by Christian Brothers of Memphis with 213.5, Neosho, Mo., who has 204, Huntley with 193.5, and Staley High rounding out the top five with 180.5.

The tournament, named for the late wrestling coach at Granite City High, concludes Saturday with the championship matches in all weight classes starting at 3 p.m.

