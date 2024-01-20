FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 83, MT. VERNON 68: At the Salem Invitational Tournament, East St. Louis turned on the afterburners in the final three quarters to take a win over Mt. Vernon.

The Rams led after the first quarter 16-14, but it was all Flyers after that, with East Side leading at halftime 38-32, then after three quarters 59-49, outscoring Mt. Vernon in the fourth quarter 24-17 to win.

Robert McCline was one of four Flyer players to score in double figures, hitting for 29 points, while Davis Bynum added 19 points, Taylor Powell had 14 points, Arlandis Brown scored 11 points, Montreal Stacker hit for six points, and both Nielan Sanders and Isahis Brown had two points each.

East Side is now 14-6, while Mt. Vernon goes to 16-6.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 55, HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 48: In a regular season WIVC conference game at the Routt gym, the host Rockets used a decisive third quarter to defeat visiting Calhoun.

Routt led after the first quarter 15-12, with the Warriors coming back to take a 22-21 halftime lead. The Rockets rallied in the third to take a 38-32 lead, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 17-16 to claim the win.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 19 points, while Chase Caselton hit for 10 points, Jack Graner, Jack Zipprich and Lane Eilerman all scored five points apiece, and both Drew Wallendorf and Jake Snyders each scored two points.

Routt is now 14-7, while Calhoun goes to 13-7.

In other results from Friday, in the third place game of the Macoupin County Tournament at Piasa Southwestern, Staunton won over Carlinville 58-39, with the host Piasa Birds winning the championship game over Virden North Mac 43-41, in the semifinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield, Triad defeated Mattoon 64-42, while Civic Memorial defeated Marquette Catholic 67-60.

In the semifinals of the Okawville Invitational, Highland won over Carlyle 61-29, and Columbia won over Trenton Wesclin 46-42, and in the final day of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic at Havens Gym, Jacksonville defeated Cahokia 61-53 for fifth place, Alton won the third place game over the host Panthers 79-43, and in the final, Granite City fought off a big comeback bid by Edwardsville to win the championship 47-43.

In a regular season result, New Athens got past Valmeyer 56-53, while two other games, Carrollton at Pleasant Hill, and Collinsville vs. McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. at the Belleville East Winter Classic, presented by SSM Heath, were postponed due to the snow from earlier in the day. The Kahoks and Comets will make their game up on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1:30 p.m., at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. LOUIS VASHON 69, EAST ST. LOUIS 61: In the only area game played on Friday night, at the East Side gym, Vashon of North St. Louis City trailed after the first quarter, then went on to a close win over East St. Louis.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 18-17, then held on to their lead at halftime 36-35. The Wolverines rallied in the third quarter to take the lead 52-48, then outscored East Side in the final quarter 17-13 to take the win.

Camya Pitts led the way for East Side with 17 points, while Amiyai Jones added 12 points, both TaJayla Evans and Asia Stringer scored 10 points each, Heaven Williams had six points, Dearria Spears had four points, and Mylonn Miller had two points.

Vashon is now 7-11, while the Flyers go to 8-14.

GIRLS WRESTLING

KEWPIE INVITATIONAL IN COLUMBIA, MO.

TIGERS GET TWO THIRDS, FOUR FOURTH, FINISH FIFTH IN KEWPIE INVITATIONAL: Olive Lindhorst at 130 pounds and Tayla Phillips-Hollingsworth at 235 pounds both finished third, while Genevieve Dykstra at 100 pounds, Olivia Coll at 105, GIgi Lindhorst at 110 pounds, and Holly Zugmaier at 125 pounds, came in fourth as the Edwardsville girls wrestling team finished fifth in the Kewpie Invitational Friday at Columbia, Mo., Hickman High School.

Francis Howell Central won the tournament with 251.5 points, with Cedar Hill, Mo., Northwest placing second with 208.5 points, in third place was Rolla, Mo., with 175 points, fourth place went to Jefferson City, Mo., who scored 168.5 points, and the Tigers rounded out the top five with 156 points. as the only Illinois side in the 21-team field.

Dykstra finished fourth at 100 pounds, being pinned in her final bout by Sara Keeton of Northwest at 58 seconds, while teammate Alison Kirk finished second, winning her final match by fall over Grace Crook of Lee's Summit North, in suburban Kansas City, at 4:30. In the 105-pound division, Coll was fourth, losing her final bout to Millie Waterman of Republic, Mo., 6-5, while Gigi Lindhorst was fourth at 110 pounds, losing her final match to Alexis Lamb of Northwest by fall at 1:38.

Allie Chong finished sixth at 115 pounds, being defeated in her final bout by JoJo Watkins of Wentzville, Mo., Holt by fall at 3:45, and Zugmaier was fourth at 125 pounds, also losing her final match to Victoria Wiley of Rolla by forfeit. Olive Lindhorst took third at 130 pounds, winning her final match over Emily Carter of Republic with a pin at 38 seconds, and at 135 pounds, Madison Aldrich was 10th, losing her final match to Brooke Headley of Holt by fall at 35 seconds, while Desi Ollis was 11th.

Lydia Blind finished eighth at 135 pounds, losing to Kylie Hawkins of Rolla by fall at 2:47 in her final bout, Alex Simpson was eighth at 145 pounds. losing by fall to Echo Foss of Jefferson City at 1:38, while teammate Katie Jarman was 10th, losing her last bout to Kaylie Foreman of Southern Boone, in Ashland, Mo., by fall at 23 seconds. Abbrey DeWerff placed sixth at 155 pounds, falling in her last match to Adalia Del Real of Grain Valley, Mo., 8-5. Marissa Wiley came in ninth at 170 pounds, winning by fall in her final bout over Aara Shade of Republic at 3:01.

In the 190-pound division, Victoria White finished in 10th, dropping a 5-1 decision to Cali Larch, of Branson, Mo., 5-1, while Phillips-Hollingsworth took third at 235 pounds, pinning Natalie Gaytan of Branson at 3:43 in her last bout.

The Tigers will compete in the West Frankfort regional on Jan. 26, with advancers going on to the individual sectional at Peoria Richwoods on a date to be announced, and the state finals, both individual and team, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Feb. 23-24.

BOYS WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 51, CBC 18: Edwardsville won 10 of the first 11 matches en route to a decisive win over CBC in a dual meet under the spotlight Thursday night at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Both Blake Mink, at 144 pounds, and Kenneth Jamison, at 150 pounds, started the Tigers off with pins, Mink at 1:09, and Jamison at 3:44, Aiden Stamp took a 4-2 overtime win at 157 to give Edwardsville a 15-0 lead in the team score. Brendan Landau then took a 9-4 win in the 165-pound bout, while Jack Cloud lost at 175 pounds to Gabe Fudge 10-4, making the team score 18-3 for the Tigers.

Simon Schulte won by fall at 190 pounds at 2:57, Roman Janek won by forfeit at 215 pounds, and Dominic Dykstra eked out a 1-0 win at 285 pounds to extend the Edwardsville lead to 33-3. Bryson Nuttall scored the quick pin of the meet at 106 pounds, needing only 20 seconds to clinch the win, Tyler Perry won by forfeit at 113 pounds, and Colin Waddington scored a pin in the 120-pound bout at 1:30 to extend the Tiger advantage to 51-3.

The Cadets won the final three bouts, as Michael Poulette won the 126-pound match 12-6, Mason Todd won by fall at 132 pounds in 1:07, and Colin Rutlin won the 138-pound bout, also by fall at 3:24.

The Tigers are now 8-0 in dual meets on the season.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE 3: Edwardsville's hockey team clinched the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A regular season title, and the number one seed in the playoffs, with a win over Belleville at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon.

Konnor Goclan scored twice for the Tigers, giving him 25 goals for the year, while Luke Tomlinson scored his league-leading 45th goal, and both Reid Poettker and Caleb Brune also scored for Edwardsville. Fred Bramstedt added four assists on the night.

Kai Vetter earned the win in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville stays undefeated and untied at 21-0-0, in their return to the MVCHA, while Belleville goes to 14-4-3.

The Tigers also had five players --- Goclan, Bramstedt, Brune, Vetter and Joe Viox --- named to the MVCHA All-Star Game, playing on the Class 2A Varsity Red team. The game will take place on a date, time and venue to be announced.

In addition, Eric Denny, Glenn Bennett and Trevor Parker, will represent Collinsville in the game, and Tannan Nenninger, Reid Parker and Ayden Cooper will represent Granite City on the blue team.

In the JV All-Star Game, seven Tigers --- Malaki Hornacek, who plays for the South team, and North team members Reed Wolfe, Maddox Simmons, Blake Huneke, Jackson Ruf, Brody Patton and Poettker --- will play for the Blue team, while Collinsville's Nolan Duffy, Owen Stinnett, and Kaden Henss --- join the Edwardsville contingent, along with Ben Wilson and Evan Connolly of the Warriors, and Wyatt Salters of Alton. Playing on the Red team will be Jacob Perschbacher, Tyler Davis, Alessio Saracino, and Kyle Rogers of Triad, Cohen Mitchell, Owen Timmins, Ashton Burdick, and Logan Parker of East Alton-Wood River, and Josh Resmann, Luke Gunter, Blaise Hawkins, and Evan Drennan of Highland.

