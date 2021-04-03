FRIDAY, APRIL 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 41, GRANITE CITY 6: Miguel Gonzales ran for 97 yards and the game's first three touchdowns and caught a pass for a fourth touchdown as CM won at Granite City's Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Gonzales ran a seven-yard touchdown on his first score, had two one-yard touchdown runs, and caught a 14-yard pass from Bryer Arview for a fourth touchdown two second from halftime to pace the Eagles. Logan Turbyfil and Bryce Parmentier also caught touchdown passes from Arview for the other CM scores.

Alec Bonvicino caught a 24-yard pass from Sebastian Turner five second from the end to give the Warriors their only score of the game.

The Eagles are now 2-1, while Granite falls to 0-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21, VANDALIA 7: Blake Funk, Sam Wolff and Gavin Day all scored second half touchdowns as Southwestern won at home over Vandalia in a South Central Conference game.

After a scoreless first half, Funk scored from two yards out with 5:49 left in the third quarter, and Wolff scored from one yard away at the start of the fourth, and Day had a 60-yard run late to ice the game for the Piasa Birds.

Day carried 18 times for 131 yards, while Funk had 12 carries for 69 yards, and Wolff was four-for-13 passing for 64 yards.

Southwestern is now 3-0, while the Vandals fall to 2-1.

WATERLOO 28, JERSEY 21: Eric Brown ran in from 24 yards out with 4:15 remaining in regulation to give Waterloo a close win at Jersey.

Evan Davis had touchdown runs of nine and 21 yards in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-6 lead at halftime, while Dustin Crawford caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Brown for the game's first score.

Grant Thuer had a three-yard run for the Panthers' first touchdown in the first quarter, Chase Withrow took the second half kickoff back 67 yards for the second touchdown, and Edward Roberts tied the game with a 14-yard run with 7:51 left, but Davis' 21-yard run late gave Waterloo the win.

The Bulldogs go to 3-0, while the Panthers are now 1-2.

TRIAD 6, MASCOUTAH 0: Sam Yager's five-yard run with 7:38 left in the opening quarter proved to be the game's only score, as Triad won a tight defensive battle at home over Mascoutah.

Yager led the Knights with 76 yards rushing, while Chase Hanson ran for 120 yards for the Indians., and Aiden Jones caught four passes for 65 yards.

Triad goes to 3-0, while Mascoutah is now 2-1.

GILLESPIE 22, ROXANA 14: Zack Reiniesch connected with Jake Carter for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 left in regulation to give Gillespie a Senior Night win over Roxana at Don Dobrino Field.

Jacob Rexford ran four yards for a touchdown 25 second from halftime to give the Shells the lead, but a Reiniesch nine-yard pass to Trenton Bertollis and a Reiniesch nine-yard touchdown run gave the Miners a 14-7 lead. Gavin Huffman hit Parris White for a 38-yard touchdown with 5:38 left to tie the game 14-14, but the Reiniesch to Carter connection gave Gillespie the win.

Huffman was nine-of-17 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns, while Braeden Wells caught four passes for 100 yards and White three balls for 110 yards.

Both Roxana and Gillespie are now 1-2 for the season.

GREENVILLE 36, STAUNTON 0: Grant Wilderman ran for touchdowns of three, four, one and 15 yards, while Tommy Baker caught a 47-yard pass from Jack Schaufelberger for another score as Greenville won at Staunton's stadium.

Jaylon Batts caught a 32-yard pass from Schaufelberger for the other Comets' touchdown on the evening.

Greenville is now 2-1, while Staunton is 0-3.

