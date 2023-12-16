FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, WATERLOO 45: CM had five players hit in double figures as the Eagles won the MVC game at Waterloo to stay undefeated.

CM led all the way through, holding advantages of 19-13, 40-23 and 53-35 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs in the fourth 18-10 in going on to the win.

Isabelle Edwards led the way for the Eagles, with 14 points, while Marley Ogden had 13 points, Marlee Durbin scored 12 points, Avery Huddleston had 11 points, Gracie Miller scored 10 points, Avari Combes had seven points and both Allie Truetzschlur and Reagan Twente had two points each.

CM is now 11-0, while Waterloo goes to 4-7.

HIGHLAND 64, TRIAD 39: Jordan Bircher and Abby Schultz led the way for Highland in their big win over visiting Triad in the first half of a boys-girls doubleheader at the Highland gym.

The Bulldogs were in command from the start, holding leads of 17-5, 34-16 and 47-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 17-8.

Both Bircher and Schultz hit for 18 points apiece for Highland, while Larissa Taylor added 12 points, Sophia Fleming and Sophie Schroeder each scored six points, and both Paige Kleiboeker and Lauren Maas had two points each.

Makenna Witham led Triad with 21 points, while Erica Boyce had six points, both Delaney Hess and Lexi Metcalf scored three points each, and Savannah Hildebrand and Maddie Hunt both had two points apiece.

The Bulldogs are now 6-6, while the Knights fall to 7-4.

In another result, in the Valley Park, Mo., Invitational tournament, Jersey lost to Ursuline Catholic Academy of south St. Louis County 67-43.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 59, O'FALLON 53: Collinsville got three players into triple figures to get past O'Fallon at Vergil Fletcher Gym, staying undefeated.

The Kahoks held leads of 16-7, 26-24 and 40-38 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth quarter 19-15 to take the win.

Nick Horras led the way for Collinsville with 22 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added 18, Zack Chambers scored 11 points, Tyree Brister scored six points, Chase Reynolds had three points and both Stanley Carnahan and Solomon Talbott scored two points each.

The Kahoks stayed unbeaten, and are now 11-0, while the Panthers go to 6-5.

HIGHLAND 47, TRIAD 37: Three players hit in double figures for Highland as they took their rivalry game win over Triad at the Highland gym.

Grant Fleming and Garrin Stone each hit for 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Jake Ottensmeier scored 10 points, Braxton Decker hit for seven points and Trey Koishor scored four points.

Highland is now 5-5, while the Knights go to 6-3.

In other games played on Friday, St. Louis St. Mary's Southside Catholic edged Edwardsville in overtime 74-72 in the Carbondale Shootout, while the host Terriers defeated Metro-East Lutheran 71-47, despite 18 points from Thijson Heard and 15 points from Brady Bishop for the Knights, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over visiting Father McGivney Catholic 65-34, Roxana won at home over East Alton-Wood River 59-34, Waterloo got past Civic Memorial 39-34, Staunton had a strong effort to nip Greenville 46-42, East St. Louis held off Belleville West 68-65.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In a pair of Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results from Thursday night, at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, the Tigers won over Freeburg/Waterloo 10-2, while at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, O'Fallon defeated Collinsville 10-1.

