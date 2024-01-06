FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, MASCOUTAH 29: CM bounced back well from some recent setbacks with a resounding win at home over Mascoutah,

The Eagles led all the way through, with edges of 22-5, 41-13 and 61-26 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Indians in the fourth quarter 4-3,

Avery Huddleston led CM with 17 points, while Marley Ogden scored 16 points, Avari Combes hit for 14 points, Marlee Durbin had 13 points and Allie Truetzschler had five points.

The Eagles are now 15-3, while Mascoutah drops to 5-12,

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 69, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50: At Granite City Memorial Gym, the Warriors won their fifth game in a row with a decisive win over visiting Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite led from wire-to-wire, with leads of 15-7, 40-22 and 57-42 after the first three quarter, outscoring the Explorers in the fourth quarter 12-8,

Milton Dowell led the Warriors with 21 points, with both Mario Brown and Alvin Valentine scoring 12 pointe each, Andrew Walker had nine points, Evan Brewer had six points, Trevon Bond had five points, and both Octavio Huerta and Taurean Valentine had two points each.

Braden Kline led Marquette with 23 points, with Jaylen Cawthon scoring 13 points, Jaden Rochester had nine points and Brody Bechtold hit for five points.

Granite is now 9-8, while the Explorers are 14-4.

VALMEYER 65, LEBANON 33: In a Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division game at Valmeyer, the host Pirates led all the way in taking the win over visiting Lebanon.

Aiden Crossin had a big game for Valmeyer with 27 points, while London Roy added 13 points, Luke Blackwell came up with nine points, Tanner Frierdich had seven points, Jacob Brown hit for four points, Chase Snyder scored three points and Ripken Voelker had two points.

Both the Pirates and Greyhounds are now 4-9 on the year.

In other games played on Friday, Maryville Christian defeated Westfair Christian of Jacksonville 59-37, Staunton defeated Pana 50-37, O’Fallon defeated East St. Louis 67-62, Alton won at Belleville Althoff Catholic 65-51, Mascoutah took a close win at Civic Memorial 49-45.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results, on New Year’s Day, at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, O’Fallon defeated Collinsville 8-3, Edwardsville shut out St. John Vianney Catholic 7-0, and Triad won over Highland 7-1, At East Alton Ice Arena, Alton won over Freeburg/Waterloo 4-2 and East Alton-Wood River shut out Bethalto 4-0,

In games played on Jan. 2 at East Alton Ice Arena, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 9-1 and Vianney ant Triad ended in a 5-5 tie.

More like this: