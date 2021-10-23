CARROLLTON 50, BROWN COUNTY 14

Carrollton destroyed Brown County 50-14 in a regular-season finale game Friday night in Carrollton. Hawks quarterback Grant Pohlman ran for six touchdowns in the game and tossed another touchdown in a remarkable performance.

The Hawks, the region’s top team record-wise this season, moved to 8-1 overall and now are poised for the post-season playoffs and will likely host a game next week, probably on Saturday.

Carrollton opened the game with a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, then exploded for 29 second-quarter points and Brown County 8 points for a 36-8 lead at the half. The Hawks scored 14 more in the third quarter and Brown County scored 6 in the final period for the 50-14 score.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarterback Grant Pohlman rambled for 45 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown with Kyle Leonard's extra-point kick. Pohlman rambled for 5 yards for a score in the second quarter and Leonard added another extra point, then Pohlman tossed an interception that was run back by Brown County for a score and the 2-point conversion was good.

Pohlman then ran in for a 1-yard touchdown and then also ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Hawks in complete command for the rest of the game.

In the second half, Pohlman started the Hawks' scoring with an 11-yard TD run with a halfback pass from Leonard to Harley Angel for the 2-point conversion, then Pohlman had a 42-yard touchdown run and a kick by Leonard to make it 43-8.

Pohlman connected with a 45-yard TD score to Leonard and the kick was good to make it 50-8 Hawks in the fourth.

Brown County scored at the end of the game and converted the kick for the final of 50-14.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: