FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP



FOOTBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 22, ALTON 13: Gage Depew ran an interception back 70 yards for a touchdown, while Keith Gilchrese scored from 20 yards out in Alton's season-opening loss at Althoff.

Crusader quarterback Alex Poettker threw for two scores and ran for another in passing for 222 yards to help Althoff gain the win.

Stuart Johnson caught a 24-yard pass for a touchdown, and Lucious Dones went 79 yards with another pass for a touchdown.

The Crusaders are now 1-0, while the Redbirds start out 0-1.

EAST ST. LOUIS 48, CBC 44: Sophomore quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle went 15-for-28 passing for 297 yards and a touchdown, and Luther Burden III took a punt 85 yards for one touchdown, and scored the winning touchdown on a 55-yard pass play with 7:34 left in regulation to give the Flyers a big win on opening night at CBC's Ross Stadium.

Burden caught three passes for 76 yards, all in the second half, while running back Ali Wells ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Marquis Palmer ran for 39 yards and two touchdowns in the up-and-down affair between two of the area's premier programs.

Quarterback Patrick Heitert went 15-of-29 passing for 396 yards and two touchdowns for CBC, while Ayden Robinson-Wayne caught two balls for 98 yards and an 86-yard touchdown and Justus Johnson had two receptions for 87 yards and a score.

The Flyers start the season 1-0, while the Cadets are 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP

BREESE CENTRAL 4, ROXANA 0: Dalton Boruff, Maxx Hoelscher, Mason Shubert and Dylan Wessellman all found the back of the net as Central took all three points over Roxana in the Metro Cup Showcase at Mascoutah.

Boruff and Montgomery Hubler had the assists for the Cougars, while Dane Thole had two saves in net in recording the clean sheet.

Central is now 1-1-0 and concludes its Metro Cup run against Marion late Saturday afternoon at Belleville Althoff Catholic in a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Shells conclude their run 0-3-0.

In the other Metro Cup match of the night, Springfield defeated Highland 2-1.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 6, LEBANON 1: Alex Hubbell and Zack Wargo each had a brace (two goals), while Drake Goetten and Hunter Herkert also found the back of the net as Jersey took all three points at Lebanon.

Wargo also had three assists to complete a seven-point day, with Dax Goetten assisting twice and Hubbell also having an assist.

Issac Wargo had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 1-1-0, while the Greyhounds open their season 0-1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 15-12: Alton bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to defeat Hazelwood Central of North St.Louis County at the Redbirds Nest.

Ella Artis had an assist for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had six points, two aces, a kill, two blocks and four assists, Taylor Freer had four kills and seven assists, Payton Olney served up seven points with two aces and a kill, Tayen Orr had three points, Reese Plont had three points, an ace and three kills, Renee Raglin had two kills and three blocks, Abbie Smith came up with an assist, Taryn Wallace had a point and two kills and Alyssa Wisniewski had 11 points, four aces and two blocks.

The Redbirds are now 2-1, while the Hawks open their season 0-1.

