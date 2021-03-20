FRIDAY, MARCH 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

JERSEY 16, GRANITE CITY 0: An early interception return put Jersey into the lead, and the defense made everything hold up as the Panthers won their opener at home over Granite City, playing in the Mississippi Valley Conference for the season along with Collinsville.

Liam McGuire took an interception back 63 yards for the first Jersey score, and Andrew Kribs later added a 28-yard field goal, and Carter Quinn ran eight yards for the final Panther touchdown to give Jersey the win in Group B of the six-week tournament-style season.

Grant Theur ran for 98 yards to lead Jersey, with Edward Roberts running for 49 yards and Quinn rushing for 42. Jacob Volz led the Warriors with 42 yards rushing. The Panthers also had three turnovers in the game.

Jersey is 1-0 to start, while Granite is 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 29, GREENVILLE 14: Bobby Seal had a big game, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, as Carlinville won its opener at home over Greenville.

The Cavaliers led 7-0 after one quarter, 14-8 at halftime, and 21-14 after three quarters, winning the fourth quarter 8-0 to go on to the win.

Ayden Tiburzzi was nine-of-16 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Joe Lewis caught four passes for 38 yards and the Carlinville defense had six turnovers, with five interceptions.

The Cavvies are 1-0, while the Comets start 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 3, NORTH MAC 1: Paeton Brown, Carter Nabus, and Levi Yudinski all found the back of the net to lead Carlinville to their 3-1 home win over North Mac.

The Cavaliers went ahead 1-0 at the interval, then scored twice more in the second half, while North Mac found the back of the net once.

Kaden Royer had the only goal for the Panthers, who had 10 saves from Austin Dohleman, while Will Meyer only had three saves for Carlinville.

The Cavvies are now 3-1-0, while North Mac starts its season 0-1-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: R.J. Parker's brace (two goals), along with strikes from Justin Atkinson, Charlie Fahrenstock, and Myles Paniagua gave Marquette the three points against visiting McGivney.

The Explorers led at halftime 2-0, and scored three more times in the second half, while the Griffins scored twice in the period.

Atkinson, Paniagua, and Kenny Rupp also had assists on the day, with Chad Tesson not needed to make a save to in the win.

Marquette is now 3-1-1, while McGivney falls to 2-3-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 13-22: Marquette won the first set in a runaway, but Metro-East rallied in the second set, but fell short as the Explorers swept the Knights at Marquette Family Arena.

Sydney Ehrman served up five points, along with four aces, for Marquette, with Olivia Ellebracht serving two points, with three kills and a block, Allison Geiger had a kill, Rachel Heinz had a point, a kill and seven assists, Ellie Jacobs had three points and an assist, Kristine Lauritzen had a kill, Emma Menke had three kills and two blocks, Kylie Murray had four points, two aces, two kills and three blocks, Grace Nicholson served up four points and an assist, Nova Silliman had three points and an ace, Claire Spain had two blocks, Josey Wahl had an assist, Abby Wiilliams had two kills and two blocks and Allison Woolbright came up with seven points, three aces, a kill and four assists.

Morgan Ashauer had three points and five assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had two kills, Sophia Boyd had two assists, Sarah Henke had two points, two kills, and a block, Anne Kiienle came up with three points, two aces, and three kills, Chloe Langendorf had five points, four aces, and a kill, Caitlin Reynolds had four kills and three blocks, Hannah Ritter had an assist and Vivienne Runnells had a kill.

The Explorers improve to 2-1, while Metro-East is now 1-1.

