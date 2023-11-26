ROXANA - Centralia pulled off the biggest surprise of the tournament with a win over Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., while Piasa Southwestern, Marquette Catholic, and East Alton-Wood River all had wins. Both the host Shells and Civic Memorial lost in the semifinals on day four of the third annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament Friday at Roxana Junior and Senior High.

Here's a look at all six games from Friday:

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, FREEBURG 58

Marquette led the game most of the way, holding off a Freeburg rally to take the win.

The Explorers led after one quarter 19-13, then held a 36-27 lead at the half, with the Midgets cutting the edge to 47-42 at three quarter time, outscoring Marquette 16-14 in the fourth, but the Explorers holding on to win.

Braden Kline led Marquette with 25 points, while Jadem Rochester added 12 points. Brody Bechtold hit for 10 points, Jayden Cawthom had nine points, Ryan Declue scored three points and Sean Williams had two points.

The Explorers go to 2-1, while Freeburg is now 1-2.

CENTRALIA 48, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 39

Centralia played well in going on to the biggest surprise of the tournament, handing Gateway Legacy the loss in the day's first game.

The Orphans led after the first quarter 12-5, at halftime 19-16 and at the end of the third quarter 32-29, outscoring the Lions in the final period 16-10 to take the win.

Dustin Collins led Centralia with 18 points, while Cruz Harlan had 10 points, Devin Meier came up with eight points, Logan Meier had six points, Olsan had five points and Daryle Jones scored a single point.

The Orphans are now 3-0 on the year, while Gateway goes to 2-1.

CARBONDALE 52, ROXANA 29

Carbondale led from wire to wire in taking the win over the Shells.

The Terriers held leads of 17-13, 33-18 and 48-28, outscoring Roxana 10-1 in the final quarter to take the win.

Chris Walleck led the Shells with 15 points, with Aiden Briggs adding seven points, Sean Maberry scored four points, Evan Wells had two points and Jake Newton hit for a single point.

Carbondale is now 3-0, while Roxana goes to 2-1.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 39

Gibault held CM to nine first half points in going on to the win.

The Hawks led all the way through, holding leads of 9-6, 18-9 and 31-24 after the opening three quarters, outscoring the Eagles in the fourth 20-15.

August Frankford led CM with 17 points, while D.J. Dutton had five points, Riley Lamb had four points, Josh Hodge scored two points and Parker Parnell had one point.

Gibault is now 2-1, while the Eagles fall to 1-2.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, JERSEY 52

Southwestern held off a late Jersey rally to take the win in the closest game of the tournament so far.

The Piasa Birds led after the first quarter 18-8, with the Panthers cutting the edge to 29-24 at halftime, Southwestern holding to a 45-40 lead after three quarters, with Jersey outscoring the Birds in the fourth quarter 15-13, Southwestern holding on for the win.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 25 points, while Ryan Lowis came up with 17 points, Greyson Brewer hit for eight points, Collin Robinson scored three points and Rocky Darr had two points.

Francis Vogel was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 18 points, Jaxon Brunaugh added 13 points, Adam Kribs had six points, J.P. Vogel hit for four points and Hunter Herkert had three points.

Southwestern is now 1-2, while Jersey goes to 0-3.

STAUNTON 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49

Both teams had three men in double figures, with Staunton leading all the way through to take the win.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 14-6, then led at the half 33-18, seeing the lead cut to 39-30 after the third quarter, then outscored the Oilers in the fourth 21-19 to take the win.

Braden Buffington once again led Staunton, this time with 17 points, while Isiah Laux adding 13 points, Aaron Bodner hit for 11 points, Ethan Sharp had eight points, Jeremiah Graham scored four points and Lucas Dillon had three points.

Devon Green led the Oilers with 20 points, with Tookie Smith coming up with 14 points, Harrison Smith scored 12 points and Malyk Spiller hitting for three points.

The Bulldogs are now 1-2, while EAWR goes to 0-3.

