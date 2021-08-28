Friday Night Sports Scoreboard
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
Mascoutah 42, Columbia 14
Freeburg 56, Sparta 6
St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 30, Cahokia 28
Triad 26, Mattoon 13
Kirkwood 55, Belleville West 14
Greenville 28, Hillsboro 14
Civic Memorial 48, Marquette Catholic 7
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 31, Waterloo 13
DeSmet Jesuit 44, Edwardsville 17
East Alton-Wood River 12, Madison 6
Jersey 49, Granite City 0
O'Fallon 34, Normal Community West 7
Piasa Southwestern 2, Staunton 0 (forfeit)
Eureka 49, Roxana 20
Belleville Althoff Catholic 22, Alton 13
Collinsville 13, Belleville East 6
East St. Louis 48, CBC 44
Washington 30, Highland 20
Breese Central 50, Trenton Wesclin 7
Winchester West Central 8, Concord Triopia 6
Greenfield Northwestern 42, Beardstown 13
Mendon Unity 58, White Hall North Greene 0
Camp Point Central 30, Carrollton 22
Mt. Sterling Brown County 18, Hardin Calhoun 12
BOYS SOCCER
METRO CUP
Breese Central 4, Roxana 0
Springfield 2, Highland 1
REGULAR SEASON
Jersey 6, Lebanon 1
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
John Burroughs 6, Edwardsville 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN TOURNAMENT
Riverton 15-25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 25-11-12
Triad 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 13-15
Springfield Lutheran 25-25, Triad 13-18
REGULAR SEASON
Alton 25-25, Hazelwood Central 15-12
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis Cardinals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 3
