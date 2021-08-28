FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Mascoutah 42, Columbia 14

Freeburg 56, Sparta 6

St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 30, Cahokia 28

Triad 26, Mattoon 13

Kirkwood 55, Belleville West 14

Greenville 28, Hillsboro 14

Civic Memorial 48, Marquette Catholic 7

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 31, Waterloo 13

DeSmet Jesuit 44, Edwardsville 17

East Alton-Wood River 12, Madison 6

Jersey 49, Granite City 0

O'Fallon 34, Normal Community West 7

Piasa Southwestern 2, Staunton 0 (forfeit)

Eureka 49, Roxana 20

Belleville Althoff Catholic 22, Alton 13

Collinsville 13, Belleville East 6

East St. Louis 48, CBC 44

Washington 30, Highland 20

Breese Central 50, Trenton Wesclin 7

Winchester West Central 8, Concord Triopia 6

Greenfield Northwestern 42, Beardstown 13

Mendon Unity 58, White Hall North Greene 0

Camp Point Central 30, Carrollton 22

Mt. Sterling Brown County 18, Hardin Calhoun 12

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP

Breese Central 4, Roxana 0

Springfield 2, Highland 1

REGULAR SEASON

Jersey 6, Lebanon 1

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

John Burroughs 6, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN TOURNAMENT

Riverton 15-25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 25-11-12

Triad 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 13-15

Springfield Lutheran 25-25, Triad 13-18

REGULAR SEASON

Alton 25-25, Hazelwood Central 15-12

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

