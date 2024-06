Friday Night Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALLS 35TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC QUARTERFINALS Springfield Southeast 85, Edwardsville 36 Rockford East 69, East St. Louis 63 (OT) Collinsville 70, Decatur MacArthur 57 Lincoln 52, Granite City 47 SEMIFINALS Springfield Southeast 85, Rockford East 63 Collinsville 40, Lincoln 34 FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS East St. Louis 57, Edwardsville 49 Granite City 66, Decatur MacArthur 62 (OT) FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT GROUP A Freeburg 45, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 39 Marquette Catholic 60, Valmeyer 18 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 64, Waterloo 50 GROUP B Triad 61, Dupo 35 Civic Memorial 68, Brooklyn Lovejoy 55 Columbia 58, Triad 51 58TH ANNUAL BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT GROUP A Metro-East Lutheran 64, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 61 Mascoutah 66, Red Bay, Ala., 52 Nashville 46, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 32 (Note: Metro-East Lutheran finished third in Group A, and will play Breese Central in the fifth place game Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.) 47TH VANDALIA INVITATIONAL GROUP B South Central 48, Father McGivney Catholic 40 Bethany Okaw Valley 48, Father McGivney Catholic 29 Vandalia 90, Mounds Meridian 77 76TH CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS Champaign Central 59. Arlington, Tenn., 44 Belleville West 73, Centennial, Tenn., 43 Alton 51, Mundelein 45 Evanston 64, Centralia 38 12TH DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS Jersey 70, Roxana 56 Union County, Ky., 60, Trigg County, Ky., 51 Chester 53, Elverado 48 Trenton Wesclin 57, Campbell Hill Trico 32 CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS Hardin Calhoun 73, Litchfield 67 Hillsboro 56, Piasa Southwestern 38 NINTH PLACE GAME Bunker Hill 61, Mt. Olive 58 63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS Carrollton 69, Greenfield Northwestern 42 Tri-City 69, White Hall North Greene 54 GIRLS BASKETBALLS 44TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT 15TH PLACE GAME Visitation Academy 52, Ursuline Academy 45 13TH PLACE GAME Parkway South 45, Nerinx Hall 41 11TH PLACE GAME St. Louis Metro 45, Francis Howell 39 CONSOLATION FINAL Webster Groves 48, St. Joseph’s Academy 38 SEVENTH PLACE GAME Whitfield 48, Cor Jesu Academy 26 FIFTH PLACE GAME Parkway North 61, Hazelwood Central 58 THIRD PLACE GAME Edwardsville 56, Kirkwood 38 FINAL Incarnate Word Academy 59, Parkway Central 30 JERSEY COMMUNITY DECK THE HALLS WITH BASKETBALLS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT GREEN GROUP McCluer North 49, Carrollton 42 Triad 55, Carrollton 36 McCluer North 48. Alton 43 RED GROUP Marquette Catholic 64. Hardin Calhoun 42 Jersey 62, Taylorville 58 Taylorville 56, Hardin Calhoun 47 42ND DUCHESNE HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL FIRST ROUND – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27 Tolton 63, Granite City 16 CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS McCluer 41, Granite City 35 (OT) LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS Piasa Southwestern 33, Carlyle 29 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 51, Father McGivney Catholic 27 CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT GREEN GROUP Litchfield 43. Bunker Hill 23 Carlinville 39, Waverly 30 40TH STATE FARM CLASSIC FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS Chicago Kenwood 66, Civic Memorial 35 SEVENTH PLACE GAME Civic Memorial 65, Chicago Simeon 60 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip