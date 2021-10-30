FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

MORTON 56, HIGHLAND 33: Travis Porter scored three touchdowns for Highland, while quarterback Brent Wuebbels ran 72 yards for another and passed for a late touchdown as Highland lost at Morton in the first round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Morton.

Wuebbels' touchdown run in the first quarter was the only score of the first half for the Bulldogs as the Potters built up a 28-7 lead at halftime, then scored early in the second half before Porter ran in from one yard out to cut the Morton lead to 35-13. Porter then scored twice in a wild fourth quarter, running in from two and one-yard out, with Wuebbels hitting Gabe Marti with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left int game, with a two-point pass to Cade Altadonna making the final score 56-33.

The Potters are now 8-2 and advance to a second-round game against Morris, a 42-0 winner over LaSalle-Peru, next weekend. The Bulldogs end their season at 5-5.

In a Class 8A first-round game, Glenview Glenbrook South defeated O'Fallon 34-6. The Titans are now 8-2 and move on to a second round game against the winner of Orland Park Carl Sandburg and Hinsdale Central, who play Saturday afternoon at Central in a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Panthers' season ends with a 6-4 record.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1: Jake Pollock's hat trick helped give Althoff the win in the second semifinal in the Class 1A state finals Friday evening at EastSide Centre in Peoria.

Pollock scored his first goal in the ninth minute to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead, then Landon Welch doubled the lead after 26 minutes to give Althoff a 2-0 advantage at the interval. Pollock scored again in the 49th minute, then finished his hat trick with a goal right before the hour to send the Crusaders into the final.

Gavin Young scored in the 56th minute for the Saints' only goal.

Tyler Thomas had five saves in goal for Althoff, while Auston Koch also made five saves in goal for Central Catholic.

The Crusaders are now 24-4-2 and play West Chicago Wheaton Academy, a 6-1 winner over Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the first semifinal, in the state final Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 2A AT TRIAD







TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Trent Cissell, Wyatt Suter and Tobey Suter all scored for Triad in their win over Mascoutah in the Class 2A regional final Friday night at Triad's stadium.

Gibson Hunt had the only assist for the Knights in the match, while Brayden Tonn made one save in recording the clean sheet in goal.

The Knights are now 23-0-1 and advance to the last eight, where they will play against the winner of the Bloomington sectional, either Normal Community West or Urbana, in the Chatham Glenwood super-sectional match Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. The Indians end their season 17-5-1.

CLASS 3A AT COLLINSVILLE

COLLINSVILLE 2, MOLINE 1: Jimmy Crowder's goal in the 78th minute was the difference as Collinsville defeated Moline to win their own sectional and advance to the last eight in Class 3A.

Jaylen Wade had put the Kahoks ahead with a goal in the 13th minute, and the goal held up until the 55th minute, when Saiheed Jah equalized for the Maroons. Crowder's goal came with 1:52 to go in regulation to send Collinsville on to the last eight.

The Kahoks are now 21-3-2 and will play in Tuesday's super-sectional match at Bloomington against Lockport Township, who won the Orland Park Carl Sandburg sectional final over Romeoville 5-2, in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

