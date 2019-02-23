FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN

MADISON 66, HARDIN CALHOUN 54: In their own regional final, Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 21 points, while Corey Nelson had 19 as the Warriors were eliminated by top-seed Madison.

Emmitt Gordon III was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 18 points, while Kendall Kennedy chipped in 13.

Madison is now 17-9 and moves on to the Okawville sectional, where the Trojans will meet Jacksonville Routt Catholic, who took the Carrollton regional 61-48 over Barry Western, in a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday. Calhoun ends its season at 22-8.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 61, EAST ST. LOUIS 60: Ray’Sean Taylor had 28 points for Collinsville, but it was his basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave the Kahoks the win at home over East St. Louis.

Cawhan Smith scored 12 points, while Terrance Hargrove, Jr. led the Flyers with 19 points. Richard Robinson added 15 and Traeveion Jones had 10.

Collinsville winds up the regular season at 26-5, while East Side finishes at 23-6.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 57, COLUMBIA 45: Greg Wells led Althoff with 16 points, Ethyn Brown had 13 points and Anthony Reed 10 as the Crusaders defeated Columbia on the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cole Khoury led the Eagles with 14 points, while Jon Peterson had 10.

Althoff ends the regular season 16-12, while Columbia finishes 18-12.

JERSEY 66, MASCOUTAH 64: Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 22 points, Matthew Jackson had 17 and Kurt Hall chipped in 14 as the Panthers won at Havens Gym over Mascoutah.

Shawn Weinstroer led the Indians with 17 points, Logan Moll had 12 points and Jarrod Johnson 11.

Jersey is now 13-18 while Mascoutah falls to 20-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, WATERLOO 60: Bryce Zupan was the leading scorer for CM with 23 points, while Jacob Coleman had 12 and Travis Hilligoss 11 in the Eagles win at Waterloo.

Tre Wahlig led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Jake Wade had 15 points and Nathan Brown added 10.

CM goes to 10-21 on the year, while Waterloo is now 7-24.

BELLEVILLE WEST 70, GRANITE CITY 40: E.J. Liddell was leading scorer with 21 points, Lawrence Brazil III had 15 points and Keith Randolph, Jr. added 10 as West upended Granite City at home.

Christian Jones and Jerry Watson, Jr. each had 13 points for the Warriors.

The Maroons end the regular season at 27-4, while Granite is now 14-16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT – SEMIFINALS AT ROCKFORD

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 38, BEREAN BAPTIST (ROCKFORD) 32: Kseniya Hassenplug and Ashtyn Wright each scored 11 points as MVCS advanced to the Illinois Association of Christian School state final with a win over Berean Baptist.

Baylee Guentert led Berean with 21 points.

The Warriors go to 16-6 and will play either North Love Christian or South Side Baptist in the final, tipping off at noon.

More like this: