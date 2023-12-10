FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 60, BELLEVILLE WEST 16: Edwardsville got the quick pin of the night with Blake Mink scoring the pin in 19 seconds to help give Edwardsville the win over West under the spotlight at Warren "Babe" Statute Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Also scoring pins for the Tigers were Kenneth Jamison at 1:34 in the 157-pound match, Brendan Landau scored a pin at 2:53 in the 165-pound bout, Max Miller at 175 pounds in 45 seconds, Simon Schulte at 190 pounds in 1:10 and Levi Wilkinson at 3:43 in the 132 pounds.

Winning by decision were Roman Janek at 215 pounds in a 7-2 win, Riley Steinkuhler at 285 pounds by forfeit, as did Tyler Perry at 120 pounds and Ryan Ritchie took the 126-pound bout 9-4.

The Tigers are now 6-0 in their dual meets thus far in the season.

GIRLS WRESTLING

THE MUNCH PONTIAC INVITATIONAL

SWAIM, DEWERFF WIN INDIVIDUAL CROWNS AS TIGERS WIN PONTIAC INVITE: Norah Swaim at 120 pounds and Abbrey Dewerff at 170 pounds won their individual classes, with four other wrestlers finishing second, as Edwardsvile won The Munch Pontiac Invitational over the weekend in Pontiac.

The Tigers won with 207.5 points to win, with Batavia second at 166 points. Minooka was third at 139 points and Geneseo was fourth at 134 points.

In addition to Swaim and Dewerff, the Tigers got second place finishes from Olivia Coll at 105 pounds, Gigi Linhorst at 110 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 125 pounds and Olive Linhorst at 130 pounds.

It was the Tigers' second straight tournament win, having won at Granite City last week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 66. EAST ST. LOUIS 59: In a key early season Southwestern Conference game at the newly-renovated East St. Louis High gym, Collinsville had two players score 20 points or more in taking the win over the Flyers.

The Kahoks led after the first quarter 16-9, with East Side taking a 30-29 lead at halftime, then holding the lead at 47-46 after three quarters. Collinsville outscored the Flyers in the fourth quarter 20-12 to take the win.

Zach Chambers led the Kahoks with 22 points, with Jamorie Wysinger hitting for 20 points, Nick Horras added 10 points, Tyree Brister scored seven points, Solomon Talbott scored three points and both Stanley Carnahan and Chase Reynolds scored two points each.



Collinsville stays undefeated at 8-0, while East Side goes to 4-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, STAUNTON 47: In a South Central Conference game at Staunton, Southwestern took the lead at halftime and used a strong third quarter to take the win at Staunton.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 12-11, but the Piasa Birds tied the game at halftime 24-24, took the lead after third quarter 37-33 and outscored Staunton in the fourth 19-14 to take the win.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern in scoring with 21 points, with Rocky Darr adding 16 points, Cason Robinson had six points, Logan Keith scored five points, both Connor Wood and Ryan Lowis had three points each and Greyson Brewer had two points.

The Birds are now 3-4, while the Bulldogs go to 4-5.

HIGHLAND 65, JERSEY 40: Four players scored in double figures as Highland won the MVC game at the Highland gym.

Grant Fleming led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while both Jake Ottensmeier and Garrin Stone both scored 13 points each, Carson Holthaus had 12 points, Trey Koishor had four points, Brandon Decker had three points and both Macklin Bellm and Will Jansen had two points each.

Highland is now 3-5, while the Panthers go to 2-6.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 70, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: COR won its first game in six starts with in a GMC match at the McGivney gym.

Noah Garner led the Griffins with 12 points, while David Carroll came up with 10 points, Nolan Keller had six points, Drew Kleinheider had four points and both Chase Jansen and Issac Wendler had two points each.

The Silver Stallions are now 1-5, while McGivney goes to 3-5.

VANDALIA 66, CARLINVILLE 49: Vandalia doubled up on Carlinville in the first quarter en route to a South Central Conference win at the Carlinville Big House.

The Vandals led from start to finish, leading 22-11, 31-24 and 46-36 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth 20-13.

Dom Alepa, Carlinville's leading scorer, led once again with 23 points, while Camden Naugle had eight points, Tristan Thompson and Sawyer Smith both hit for six points apiece, Cole Sullivan had four points and Tate Duckles scored two points.

Vandalia is now 4-3, while the Cavies drop to 1-4.

In other games played on Friday, Freeburg won over East Alton-Wood River 73-42, Belleville West got past Granite City 50-43. Triad got past Civic Memorial 50-42 and Alton defeated O'Fallon 64-57 in double overtime. The results for the games between Valmeyer at Marissa-Coulterville and Breese Central at Roxana were not available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, TRIAD 29: CM had three players break into double figures as the Eagles stayed undefeated with their win at Triad.

CM led all the way through, holding edges of 13-10, 29-10 and 43-21 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth 23-8.

Reagan Twente led the Eagles with 23 points, while Avari Combes had 13 points, Avery Huddleston scored 11 points, Grace Miller hit for six points, Isabella Edwards scored four points, Marley Ogden had three points and both Marlee Durbin and Allie Truetzschler had two points each.

Erica Boyce led the Knights with 10 points, with both Savannah Hildebrand and Makenna Witham each scoring seven points and Maddie Hunt had five points.

CM is now 8-0, while Triad slips to 6-3.

HIGHLAND 44, JERSEY 35: Highland jumped to an early lead and didn't look back in taking the MVC win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

Larissa Taylor scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Abby Schultz added 13 points, Lauren Maas hit for six points, Sophia Fleming had five points, Jordan Bircher hit for four points and Peyton Frey scored two points.

Highland is now 5-5, while the Panthers go to 4-5.

In another game played on Friday night, Avington-Avon defeated Hardin Calhoun/Brussels 56-51, while the result for the games between Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Maryville Christian was not available.

