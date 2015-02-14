FRIDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton 50, Collinsville 42

Alton Marquette 47, Roxana 25

Edwardsville 51, Granite City 33

Mascoutah 79, Metro-East Lutheran 66

Carrollton 78, Hardin-Calhoun 60

Triad 54, Jersey 45

O'Fallon 74, Belleville East 45

Belleville Althoff 69, Cahokia 56

East St. Louis 71, Belleville West 69

Waterloo 64, Highland 45

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana State 74, Illinois State 65

Southern Illinois 62, Evansville 53

