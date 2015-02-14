Friday night scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alton 50, Collinsville 42
Alton Marquette 47, Roxana 25
Edwardsville 51, Granite City 33
Mascoutah 79, Metro-East Lutheran 66
Carrollton 78, Hardin-Calhoun 60
Triad 54, Jersey 45
O'Fallon 74, Belleville East 45
Belleville Althoff 69, Cahokia 56
East St. Louis 71, Belleville West 69
Waterloo 64, Highland 45
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana State 74, Illinois State 65
Southern Illinois 62, Evansville 53
