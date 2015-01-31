FRIDAY'S SCORES

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

REGULAR SEASON

Alton 65, Granite City 56

Alton Marquette 44, East Alton-Wood River 37

Roxana 69, Carlinville 49

Civic Memorial 58, Waterloo 55

Greenfield 55, Hardin-Calhoun 49

Edwardsville 64, Belleville West 57

O'Fallon 70, Collinsville 52

Triad 47, Mascoutah 42

East St. Louis 96, Belleville East 66

Belleville Althoff 66, Mt. Vernon 59

Waterloo Gibault 55, Madison 45

Centralia 61, Cahokia 47

 

BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT

Beardstown 60, North Greene 47

Carrollton 79, South Fulton 47

Midwest Central 57, Rushville-Industry 44

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Alton Marquette 52, Brussels 45

Carrollton 49, Jersey 33

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Illinois 63, IUPUI 59

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Illinois 64, Loyola-Chicago 58

Bradley 58, Illinois State 55

NHL

St. Louis 3, Carolina 2 (SO)

 

 

