Friday night scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGULAR SEASON
Alton 65, Granite City 56
Alton Marquette 44, East Alton-Wood River 37
Roxana 69, Carlinville 49
Civic Memorial 58, Waterloo 55
Greenfield 55, Hardin-Calhoun 49
Edwardsville 64, Belleville West 57
O'Fallon 70, Collinsville 52
Triad 47, Mascoutah 42
East St. Louis 96, Belleville East 66
Belleville Althoff 66, Mt. Vernon 59
Waterloo Gibault 55, Madison 45
Centralia 61, Cahokia 47
BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT
Beardstown 60, North Greene 47
Carrollton 79, South Fulton 47
Midwest Central 57, Rushville-Industry 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Alton Marquette 52, Brussels 45
Carrollton 49, Jersey 33
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western Illinois 63, IUPUI 59
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Illinois 64, Loyola-Chicago 58
Bradley 58, Illinois State 55
NHL
St. Louis 3, Carolina 2 (SO)
