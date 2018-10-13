Friday night prep football scores
Edwardsville 37, Belleville West 6
Cahokia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6
Marquette Catholic 2, Bunker Hill South Mac 0 (forfeit)
Collinsville 28, Belleville East 26
Freeburg 41, Salem 20
Highland 41, Mascoutah 7
Columbia 44, Red Bud 7
Triad 28. Waterloo 14
Alton 45, Granite City 9
Breese Central 40, Trenton Wesclin 7
Vandalia 43, Roxana 7
St. Louis Lutheran South 20, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10
East Alton-Wood River 48, Nokomis 28
Carrolton 40, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 10
Jersey 21, Civic Memorial 14
Beardstown 41, Winchester West Central 3
