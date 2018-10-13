FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 37, Belleville West 6

Cahokia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6

Marquette Catholic 2, Bunker Hill South Mac 0 (forfeit)

Collinsville 28, Belleville East 26

Freeburg 41, Salem 20

Highland 41, Mascoutah 7

Columbia 44, Red Bud 7

Triad 28. Waterloo 14

Alton 45, Granite City 9

Breese Central 40, Trenton Wesclin 7

Vandalia 43, Roxana 7

St. Louis Lutheran South 20, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10

East Alton-Wood River 48, Nokomis 28

Carrolton 40, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 10

Jersey 21, Civic Memorial 14

Beardstown 41, Winchester West Central 3

