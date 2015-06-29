Edwardsville High School hosted a series of track meets at the Wilson Brown Track and Field Complex on June 12 and June 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The children were extremely excited to run in the event, their smiles glowing as the crowd of around 20 family members cheered them on. Some of the kids who attended had been practicing at summer camps provided by EHS, including speed and throws camps.

Athletes between the ages of 2 and 18 participated in a range of track and field events, including 40 yard, 100, 200, 400, and 800 meter dashes, as well as long and high jumps. Throwing activities such as softball and javelin throws were also included. Family members who came to view their children in their event were welcomed to participate in the family relay.

The June 12’s meet results are available courtesy of the Edwardsville High School track and field website.

