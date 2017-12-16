FRIDAY'S SCORES

Edwardsville 72, Granite City 49

Alton 81, Collinsville 75 (OT)

Belleville East 72, O'Fallon 68 (2OT)

Belleville West 80, East St. Louis 64

Civic Memorial 75, Roxana 41

Jersey 41, Waterloo 39

Highland 53, Triad 45

East Alton-Wood River 50, McGivney Catholic 36

Brussels 51, Calhoun 48

Triopia 76, Carrollton 54

MELHS 46, Bunker Hill 23

 