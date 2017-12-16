Friday night high school scores
December 16, 2017 7:04 AM
FRIDAY'S SCORES
Edwardsville 72, Granite City 49
Alton 81, Collinsville 75 (OT)
Belleville East 72, O'Fallon 68 (2OT)
Belleville West 80, East St. Louis 64
Civic Memorial 75, Roxana 41
Jersey 41, Waterloo 39
Highland 53, Triad 45
East Alton-Wood River 50, McGivney Catholic 36
Brussels 51, Calhoun 48
Triopia 76, Carrollton 54
MELHS 46, Bunker Hill 23