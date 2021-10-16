Friday Night Football Scoreboard
WEEK EIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0
Breese Central 20, Columbia 0
Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14
Highland 29, Mascoutah 27
O'Fallon 43, Alton 0
Dupo 22, Sparta 14
Freeburg 35, Salem 6
Greenfield Northwestern 37, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0
Chester 21, Red Bud 0
Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14
Beardstown 42, Hardin Calhoun 22
Triad 22, Waterloo 19
Gillespie 24, Staunton 21
Winchester West Central 27, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Effingham 13
Civic Memorial 42, Jersey 14
Jacksonville 50, Decatur Eisenhower 0
Carlinville 37, Greenville 7
East Alton-Wood River 34, Roxana 0
Trenton Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14
Cahokia 46, Belleville Althoff Catholic 8
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 49, Granite City 7
Concord Triopia 41, Pleasant Hill 7
