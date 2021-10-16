WEEK EIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0

Breese Central 20, Columbia 0

Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14

Highland 29, Mascoutah 27

O'Fallon 43, Alton 0

Dupo 22, Sparta 14

Freeburg 35, Salem 6

Greenfield Northwestern 37, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0

Chester 21, Red Bud 0

Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14

Beardstown 42, Hardin Calhoun 22

Triad 22, Waterloo 19

Gillespie 24, Staunton 21

Winchester West Central 27, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Effingham 13

Civic Memorial 42, Jersey 14

Jacksonville 50, Decatur Eisenhower 0

Carlinville 37, Greenville 7

East Alton-Wood River 34, Roxana 0

Trenton Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14

Cahokia 46, Belleville Althoff Catholic 8

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 49, Granite City 7

Concord Triopia 41, Pleasant Hill 7

