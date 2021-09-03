Friday Night Football Scoreboard
WEEK TWO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Waterloo 49, Columbia 6
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 21, Breese Central 7
Pekin 42, Belleville East 9
Freeburg 26, Nashville 21
Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 14
Carbondale 45, Granite City 20
Marion 64, Jersey 29
CBC 49, O'Fallon 2
Roxana 35, Red Bud 20
Staunton 2, Litchfield 0 (forfeit)
Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0
Greenville 35, Gillespie 2
Salem 40, Marquette Catholic 21
Piasa Southwestern 33, Trenton Wesclin 20
Quincy 27, Alton 20
Cerro Gordo 2, Carlyle 0 (forfeit)
Collinsville 10, Triad 7
St. Louis Carnahan 46, Dupo 6
Edwardsville 41, Highland 33
Mascoutah 47, Mt. Vernon 12
Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 8
Concord Triopia 13, Greenfield Northwestern 12
Camp Point Central 34, Pleasant Hill 0
Mt. Sterling Brown County 48, White Hall North Greene 0
Mendon Unity 32, Hardin Calhoun 6
Winchester West Central 43, Beardstown 6
Vandalia 49, Carlinville 41
More like this: