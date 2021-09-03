WEEK TWO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Waterloo 49, Columbia 6

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 21, Breese Central 7

Pekin 42, Belleville East 9

Freeburg 26, Nashville 21

Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 14

Carbondale 45, Granite City 20

Marion 64, Jersey 29

CBC 49, O'Fallon 2

Roxana 35, Red Bud 20

Staunton 2, Litchfield 0 (forfeit)

Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0

Greenville 35, Gillespie 2

Salem 40, Marquette Catholic 21

Piasa Southwestern 33, Trenton Wesclin 20

Quincy 27, Alton 20

Cerro Gordo 2, Carlyle 0 (forfeit)

Collinsville 10, Triad 7

St. Louis Carnahan 46, Dupo 6

Edwardsville 41, Highland 33

Mascoutah 47, Mt. Vernon 12

Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 8

Concord Triopia 13, Greenfield Northwestern 12

Camp Point Central 34, Pleasant Hill 0

Mt. Sterling Brown County 48, White Hall North Greene 0

Mendon Unity 32, Hardin Calhoun 6

Winchester West Central 43, Beardstown 6

Vandalia 49, Carlinville 41

Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 55, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

